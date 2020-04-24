Demi Lovato weighs in on cancel culture: 'I've been canceled so many times'

Demi Lovato is sharing her opinion on the culture of having people “canceled” whenever social media deems they’ve done something unacceptable and as far as the “Anyone” singer is concerned, she doesn’t place much stock in the Internet trend.

Joining late-night talk-show host Jameela Jamil on her podcast “I Weigh” on Friday, Lovato said she couldn’t care less about cancel culture, and given everything she’s been through in her life, she’s now able to brush off the social media hate.

“I’ve been canceled so many times, I can’t even count ... the hashtag #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing,” Lovato said, referencing her most recent time being "canceled" on social media, adding that the practice “just doesn't even affect me anymore."

DEMI LOVATO TALKS FRIENDSHIPS WITH SELENA GOMEZ, JONAS BROTHERS AND EX WILMER VALDERRAMA

"One, it’s not real," she said. "I don’t think anyone was ever officially canceled, otherwise certain people wouldn’t have Grammys, wouldn’t have Oscars ... certain people wouldn't be where they are in their positions.”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” performer then begged the question: "Where is the forgiveness culture?"

DEMI LOVATO SAYS REHAB HELPED PREPARE HER FOR SELF-ISOLATION: ‘I’VE ALREADY PRETTY MUCH DONE THIS’

The 27-year-old continued: "There are some people, if you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you’re canceled and you should stay canceled. But if you mess up and you apologize and come forward and say 'I’ve learned from this,' then let that be an example for other people so they can change too.”

"Cancel culture will not work unless people have some sort of mercy. You have to be able to do that," she added. "I think if it’s somebody who refuses to learn, just has the entitlement of I can never do any wrong and I can get away with this, then yeah ... go ahead and cancel them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Disney standout recently announced that she's helping to launch The Mental Health Fund, which aims to support four organizations dedicated to crisis counseling via text messaging, according to People magazine. It has already raised over $2.5 million.