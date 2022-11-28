Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Deliberations in Danny Masterson rape trial starts over after two jurors dismissed due to COVID-19

The 'That '70s Show' star is on trial for three counts of rape

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Two jurors in Danny Masterson's rape trial have been dismissed after testing positive for coronavirus.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.

After a week off, jurors returned to the Los Angeles courtroom on Monday. 

The jury told Judge Olmedo that they could not reach a verdict on Nov. 18 on any of the three rape counts the "That '70s Show" star faces.

Two jurors in the Danny Masterson rape trial have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two jurors in the Danny Masterson rape trial have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The jury was in deliberations for nearly three days before becoming deadlocked.

DANNY MASTERSON RAPE ACCUSER RIPS SCIENTOLOGY FOR TELLING HER 'NO CRIME WAS COMMITTED' AFTER REPORTING IT

The judge told them it was too soon to declare a mistrial and to keep deliberating when they returned from the holiday break.

Masterson, 46, is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson is on trial for the rape of three women between 2001 and 2003.

Danny Masterson is on trial for the rape of three women between 2001 and 2003. (Lucy Nicholson)

He has pleaded not guilty, and the defense said the acts were consensual.

Rather than present a defense to the jury, Masterson's lawyers focused on revealing the inconsistencies in the stories the three accusers told while they were on the stand. 

Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty and claims the sexual encounters were consensual.

Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty and claims the sexual encounters were consensual. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix)

They claim the accusers changed their stories and also spoke with each other prior to speaking with police.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

