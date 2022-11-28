Deliberations in Danny Masterson rape trial starts over after two jurors dismissed due to COVID-19

Two jurors in Danny Masterson's rape trial have been dismissed after testing positive for coronavirus.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.

After a week off, jurors returned to the Los Angeles courtroom on Monday.

The jury told Judge Olmedo that they could not reach a verdict on Nov. 18 on any of the three rape counts the "That '70s Show" star faces.

The jury was in deliberations for nearly three days before becoming deadlocked.

The judge told them it was too soon to declare a mistrial and to keep deliberating when they returned from the holiday break.

Masterson, 46, is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

He has pleaded not guilty, and the defense said the acts were consensual.

Rather than present a defense to the jury, Masterson's lawyers focused on revealing the inconsistencies in the stories the three accusers told while they were on the stand.

They claim the accusers changed their stories and also spoke with each other prior to speaking with police.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.