Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Danny Masterson rape accuser rips Scientology for telling her 'no crime was committed' after reporting it

Masterson is on trial for three separate rape charges

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Danny Masterson, Church of Scientology sued for alleged rape cover-up and stalking Video

Danny Masterson, Church of Scientology sued for alleged rape cover-up and stalking

Masterson tells Fox News that the claims are 'beyond ridiculous' and that he intends to sue his accusers for damage caused to him and his family; Christina Coleman reports from Los Angeles.

The tangled and intricate web between disgraced "That ‘70s Show" actor Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology became clearer in court on Tuesday, when an alleged rape victim of Masterson’s testified that not only had she reported the rape to the Church, but also had been told the expectation was "to give him sex whenever he wanted," per Variety.

The victim, a former Scientologist herself, says she was dating Masterson at the time of the assault. She shared in court that she awoke to Masterson raping her, to which she grabbed his hair, and he slapped and spit on her.

The victim, visibly uncomfortable on the stand, said in court that she "couldn't breathe" and was "trying to calm [her] panic" while recalling the incident that allegedly took place in November 2001.

Masterson is currently facing three separate rapes charges spanning between 2001 and 2003.

One of Danny Masterson's accusers, a previous girlfriend, alleged that he raped her in 2001 while she slept. She said she woke up, and he slapped her when she tried to grab his air. The victim also alleged the Church of Scientology, of which she and Masterson were both members, told her "no crime was committed."

One of Danny Masterson's accusers, a previous girlfriend, alleged that he raped her in 2001 while she slept. She said she woke up, and he slapped her when she tried to grab his air. The victim also alleged the Church of Scientology, of which she and Masterson were both members, told her "no crime was committed." (Lucy Nicholson - Pool)

WOMAN TESTIFIES DANNY MASTERSON RAPED AND CHOKED HER IN 2003

The woman shared that while she notified the Church of Masterson's actions, an ethics officer reportedly told her "no crime was committed." She also testified that the Church of Scientology did not believe a girlfriend could be raped by her own boyfriend. 

"There was something I was doing or something I had done to deserve what he was doing to me…We are all responsible for the condition that we’re in — that is what we’re taught," she explained.

The woman told the court that she believed the Church "would destroy [her]" if she didn't keep her concerns to herself, and was put on an "ethics program" to understand what had happened to her. She was also instructed to read literature on "suppressive persons," which is what she would be deemed by the Church if she reported Masterson.

She says that the thought of being seen as a ‘suppressive person’ "almost put [her] in a state of terror."

Danny Masterson was originally arraigned in court on Sept. 18, 2020.

Danny Masterson was originally arraigned in court on Sept. 18, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson - Pool)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2016, the victim disclosed to the LAPD a crime had taken place, and subsequently sued both Masterson and the Church of Scientology. She detailed how she was now the face of severe retaliation.

Danny Masterson is currently facing three separate rape charges.

Danny Masterson is currently facing three separate rape charges. (John Shearer)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for the Church of Scientology did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Masterson's lawyer, Philip Cohen, had begun cross-examination by the end of Tuesday and will resume his questioning on Thursday.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending