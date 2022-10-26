Danny Masterson rape accuser rips Scientology for telling her 'no crime was committed' after reporting it

The tangled and intricate web between disgraced "That ‘70s Show" actor Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology became clearer in court on Tuesday, when an alleged rape victim of Masterson’s testified that not only had she reported the rape to the Church, but also had been told the expectation was "to give him sex whenever he wanted," per Variety.

The victim, a former Scientologist herself, says she was dating Masterson at the time of the assault. She shared in court that she awoke to Masterson raping her, to which she grabbed his hair, and he slapped and spit on her.

The victim, visibly uncomfortable on the stand, said in court that she "couldn't breathe" and was "trying to calm [her] panic" while recalling the incident that allegedly took place in November 2001.

Masterson is currently facing three separate rapes charges spanning between 2001 and 2003.

WOMAN TESTIFIES DANNY MASTERSON RAPED AND CHOKED HER IN 2003

The woman shared that while she notified the Church of Masterson's actions, an ethics officer reportedly told her "no crime was committed." She also testified that the Church of Scientology did not believe a girlfriend could be raped by her own boyfriend.

"There was something I was doing or something I had done to deserve what he was doing to me…We are all responsible for the condition that we’re in — that is what we’re taught," she explained.

The woman told the court that she believed the Church "would destroy [her]" if she didn't keep her concerns to herself, and was put on an "ethics program" to understand what had happened to her. She was also instructed to read literature on "suppressive persons," which is what she would be deemed by the Church if she reported Masterson.

She says that the thought of being seen as a ‘suppressive person’ "almost put [her] in a state of terror."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2016, the victim disclosed to the LAPD a crime had taken place, and subsequently sued both Masterson and the Church of Scientology. She detailed how she was now the face of severe retaliation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for the Church of Scientology did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Masterson's lawyer, Philip Cohen, had begun cross-examination by the end of Tuesday and will resume his questioning on Thursday.