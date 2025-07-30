Dean Cain exposes sexual harassment that plagued him during 'Lois & Clark'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dean Cain, this week, claimed that he once faced serious sexual harassment on the set of "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."

The 58-year-old, who played Superman in the 1990s series, told Variety: "I could have had the biggest sexual harassment lawsuit in Hollywood history."

Cain didn’t elaborate on the alleged harassment, but Variety reported that it took a toll on his relationship with his then-volleyball star girlfriend Gabrielle Reece.

"There were always murmurs," Variety added of the harassment allegations, noting that the show ended abruptly after the fourth season on a cliffhanger when Cain was set to direct several episodes, which "evaporated."

Cain added that "Lois & Clark" was quite risqué, but he loved working with co-star Teri Hatcher.

"Teri Hatcher and I were making out all the time in beds, half clothes on, half off," he said of working with Hatcher, who played Lois Lane in the 1993 to 1997 series.

"Teri was the best Lois Lane of all time, in my opinion," he added. "She just drove the show."

Cain said, though, that he didn’t mind being focused on as a sex symbol.

"Any guy who tells you he feels bad being objectified, I mean, really? Come on," he said. "It’s a wonderful compliment."

The actor, who once had a brief foray into professional football before his acting days, said "Lois & Clark" was "more money than I had ever seen in my life."

"My entire contract for the Buffalo Bills was equal to a couple episodes of ‘Lois & Clark,’" he added.

But the work week was exhausting, beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday and finishing at 7 a.m. on Saturday, he said.

"We called it Fraturday!" Cain joked. "There was no time to work out, because they couldn’t give me a workout clause, because then they’d have to for every other star and then it sets precedent for Warner Bros. That’s why I haven’t done a series since. It feels like suffocating. You feel claustrophobic."

He also said he didn’t get all the pay he deserved.

"I didn’t know enough back then about residuals," he explained, before alleging: "Warner Bros. buries the bodies deep and makes it look like it’s lost money. There’s no possible way. But I should have sued.

"George Clooney did it. He sued on ‘ER’ and got a big payout for his participation. I was advised not to because ‘You don’t want to bite the hand that feeds you.’"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Warner Brothers and Cain for comment.