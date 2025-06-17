Tyler Perry sued for $260M by actor claiming sexual harassment and assault

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyler Perry is being sued by actor Derek Dixon for $260 million for alleged sexual assault, harassment and retaliation.

The complaint, which was filed on June 13, showed Dixon accusing Perry of creating "a coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" while filming "The Oval" and "Ruthless." Dixon starred in Perry's shows as the character Dale.

The complaint, obtained by Fox News Digital, accused the filmmaker of "initially promising him [Dixon] career advancement and creative opportunities, such as producing his pilot and casting him in his show, only to subject him to escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation when Mr. Dixon did not reciprocate Mr. Perry's unwanted advances."

Matthew Boyd, an attorney for Tyler Perry and TPS Production Services, LLC, shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail," the statement read.

Dixon said that he met Perry in September 2019 while working at the opening party of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. By November 2019, Perry offered Dixon a role in "Ruthless" that would "change his life," according to the complaint.

After filming a few small scenes in Perry's show, Dixon was asked to work at another party for the filmmaker in December 2019. At that point, Dixon accuses Perry of calling him and texting him often, demanding he give Perry "some attention."

Dixon claims he was sexually assaulted by Perry in January 2020 and was offered a role as a series regular in "The Oval" the following month.

After reading the script for the first season, Dixon learned that his character's fate was left up in the air by the season finale.

"Mr. Perry made it clear to Dixon that if Dixon ignored Perry or failed to engage with the sexual innuendos, Dixon's character would 'die' in the next season.

"Indeed, Dixon's character 'Dale' was shot four times in the chest at the end of his first season on 'The Oval,' and Perry always held this over Mr. Dixon's head, implying that 'Dale' would survive if Dixon kept Perry ‘happy,’" the complaint stated.

After filming the scene, Dixon stated that he went to Perry's trailer and was groped by the star. He claimed a similar incident happened during a cast trip to the Bahamas in October 2020.

Dixon alleged in the complaint that he visited a doctor in December 2020 who "indicated that Dixon's exhibited severe symptoms of acute stress, insomnia, stomach issues, and dangerously low cortisol levels due to the sexual harassment and assault."

He claims he was prescribed Zoloft, which is an antidepressant.

In June 2021, Dixon claimed that Perry invited him to his home to discuss his pilot episode for "Losing It," which Perry had expressed an interest in producing, according to the complaint. Dixon claimed Perry sexually assaulted him during this meeting.

Dixon claimed over the next five months, he "suffered from severe depression, anxiety, stomach pains, and nausea" and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

After his diagnosis, Dixon said that Perry had "fixers" who came in and offered him a raise to return to "The Oval" and the filmmaker would buy the right to produce "Losing It."

Dixon told Perry in January 2023 that he was moving to California to put "some distance" between the two of them, according to the complaint. Dixon continued to star in "The Oval" until the final season – which cost him close to $400,000.

The complaint shows Dixon suing Perry for quid pro quo sexual harassment, sexual battery, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, retaliation and more.

The actor is requesting a jury trial and $260 million in damages.