'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt's cause of death revealed

Nicky Katt's official cause of death was revealed Monday.

Katt died by suicide on April 8, Fox News Digital has learned. The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office listed the actor's cause of death as suicide and manner as hanging.

The "Dazed and Confused" actor was 54.

Katt's sister also confirmed the actor's suicide while sharing a message about mental health.

"Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I share the devastating news of my brother’s passing," Katt’s sister, Elise Ravenscroft, told Deadline. "He died by suicide after battling with depression, one that he fought bravely but quietly."

"This is a pain no family should endure, yet far too many do," the star's sister added. "Mental illness is real, it is powerful, and it is often invisible. We hope that by sharing this, we can help break the silence and stigma that so often surrounds mental health struggles."

Katt was found dead in his apartment on April 8 by a landlord looking to collect overdue rent, the outlet reported.

Katt's attorney, John Sloss, confirmed the actor's death to Fox News Digital on Saturday. However, Sloss did not share any details at the time.

Katt made his mark in Hollywood as the tough guy with various roles in film and television.

The actor was best known for his portrayal of Clint Bruno in "Dazed and Confused" and Harry in the TV show "Boston Public."

He landed roles in "ChiPs," "Law & Order" and "Monk." Katt also appeared in movies such as "A Time to Kill," "Boiler Room" and "School of Rock."

