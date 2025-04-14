Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Departed

'Dazed and Confused' actor Nicky Katt's cause of death revealed

Nicky Katt died by suicide on April 8

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Nicky Katt's official cause of death was revealed Monday.

Katt died by suicide on April 8, Fox News Digital has learned. The County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office listed the actor's cause of death as suicide and manner as hanging.

The "Dazed and Confused" actor was 54.

NICKY KATT, ‘DAZED AND CONFUSED’ AND ‘BOSTON PUBLIC’ STAR, DEAD AT 54

Nicky Katt in Boiler Room

Nicky Katt, who starred in "Boiler Room," died by suicide, Fox News Digital can confirm. (New Line Cinema via Getty Images)

Katt's sister also confirmed the actor's suicide while sharing a message about mental health.

"Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I share the devastating news of my brother’s passing," Katt’s sister, Elise Ravenscroft, told Deadline. "He died by suicide after battling with depression, one that he fought bravely but quietly."

"This is a pain no family should endure, yet far too many do," the star's sister added. "Mental illness is real, it is powerful, and it is often invisible. We hope that by sharing this, we can help break the silence and stigma that so often surrounds mental health struggles."

Nicky Katt in a TV episode

Nicky Katt as Sean Donovan, right, and Marc Singer as Michael Donovan in "V" (Gene Trindl/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Katt was found dead in his apartment on April 8 by a landlord looking to collect overdue rent, the outlet reported.

Katt's attorney, John Sloss, confirmed the actor's death to Fox News Digital on Saturday. However, Sloss did not share any details at the time.

Nicky Katt attends a movie premiere

Nicky Katt died on April 8. The actor was 54 years old. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Katt made his mark in Hollywood as the tough guy with various roles in film and television.

The actor was best known for his portrayal of Clint Bruno in "Dazed and Confused" and Harry in the TV show "Boston Public."

He landed roles in "ChiPs," "Law & Order" and "Monk." Katt also appeared in movies such as "A Time to Kill," "Boiler Room" and "School of Rock."

Nicky Katt in Friends

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, left, Peter DeLuise as Carl, Nicky Katt as Arthur and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing are shown in the episode of "Friends" titled "The One with the Bullies." (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

