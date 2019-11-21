'Days of Our Lives' seems headed for 56th season despite ominous earlier reports

"Days of Our Lives" fans can breathe a little easier: The long-running, soap opera has been picked up for its 56th season, according to multiple reports.

Per Deadline, executive producer Ken Corday delivered the good news to the cast on Thursday.

Sources told the outlet that the deal with NBC is not completely finished, but it is close.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the cast will go on a year-end break, with production set to pick up again in January.

The news comes a little after a week it was reported that cast members had been released from their contracts.

At the time, it was said that the show was expected to go on an indefinite hiatus at the end of November, according to TV Line.

Per the outlet, "Days" hadn't been officially canceled, with TV Line noting that all indications pointed to NBC wanting to keep the show around despite low ratings and the soap opera genre's decline.

Reps for NBC and Sony Pictures Television did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.