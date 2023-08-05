‘Days of Our Lives’ co-executive producer Albert Alarr exiting after cast petition and investigation: report

"Days of Our Lives" co-executive producer and director Albert Alarr is reportedly leaving the long-running soap opera after a cast-signed petition calling for his removal following a misconduct investigation.

In an email obtained by Fox News Digital from executive producer Ken Corday, the cast and crew were informed, "Effective immediately, Janet Drucker will be elevated to co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives, replacing Albert Alarr, who will be exiting his role."

Corday also told staff there will be new HR protocols and presence on set, writing, "Moving forward, we will be implementing additional HR protocols, including an increased HR presence as well as channels for reporting any concerns. It is imperative that we have a safe and inclusive workplace environment."

The letter also noted that production will continue as planned, and representatives for Peacock said there will be no interruption in new episodes for viewers.

On Thursday, "Days of Our Lives" alum Lisa Rinna showed her support for the cast’s petition on social media.

"Ken Korday [sic] and @sony Do the right thing now! Protect your talent!!!" Rinna wrote on her Instagram stories over a screengrab of a headline about misconduct allegations by the show’s co-executive producer and director, Albert Alarr.

"Listen to what they are saying-there is a petion [sic] 25 people have signed it. Protect your young actors!!" she continued. "This has gone on for far too long."

Deadline reported that some of the cast members of "Days of Our Lives," which currently airs on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, began a petition calling for new leadership on the show after Alarr was investigated by the show’s distributor, Sony Pictures Television, for alleged misconduct.

Rinna played Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995 on the long-running series and reprised the role in 2021 for Peacock’s "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

The star had initially spoken out about the allegations against Alarr in a since-deleted Instagram story reported by Entertainment Weekly.

"Well, this took a long time...the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," Rinna wrote.

"It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."