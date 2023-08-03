Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

'Days of Our Lives' alum Lisa Rinna calls for action after misconduct probe: ‘Protect your young actors’

Rinna appeared on 'Days of Our Lives' between 1992 and 1995 and in a streaming spinoff in 2021

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
"Days of Our Lives" alum Lisa Rinna is speaking out in support of the soap opera's cast amid calls for a change in the show’s leadership.

"Ken Korday [sic] and @sony Do the right thing now! Protect your talent!!!" Rinna wrote on her Instagram stories over a screengrab of a headline about misconduct allegations by the show’s co-executive producer and director, Albert Alarr.

"Listen to what they are saying-there is a petion [sic] 25 people have signed it. Protect your young actors!!" she continued. "This has gone on for far too long."

Deadline reported that some of the cast members of "Days of Our Lives," which currently airs on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, began a petition calling for new leadership on the show after Alarr was investigated by the show’s distributor, Sony Pictures Television, for alleged misconduct.

Lisa Rinna poses on the red carpet at the Elton John AIDS Foundation event

Lisa Rinna shared her support for a petition signed by cast members of "Days of Our Lives," calling for a change in the show's leadership after an investigation into alleged misconduct. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation )

Screengrab of Lisa Rinna's instagram story about Days of Our Lives.

Lisa Rinna's Instagram story called out leadership at "Days of Our Lives," saying "this has gone on for far too long." (Lisa Rinna/Instagram)

According to the outlet, the investigation began after there was a complaint about gender disparity in pay and the show’s recent layoffs, which eventually led to allegations against Alarr.

During the investigation, 30 to 40 people, mostly women, claimed Alarr made inappropriate comments and physical contact, including groping and kissing.

Representatives for Rinna; Peacock; Sony Pictures Television; Ken Corday; the show’s executive producer; and Corday Productions, the company behind the soap, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Production on the soap opera was on hiatus last week and set to return this week with Alarr scheduled to direct an episode on Friday, per Deadline. However, the outlet reports the hiatus was extended at the last minute.

Albert Alarr posing on the red carpet

"Days of Our Lives" co-executive producer and director Albert Alarr was the subject of a misconduct investigation, according to Deadline. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives)

Rinna played Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995 on the long-running series and reprised the role in 2021 for Peacock’s "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

Last week, Rinna initially spoke out about the allegations against Alarr in a since-deleted Instagram story reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Close up of Lisa Rinna similing

Lisa Rinna played Billie Reed on "Days of Our Lives" from 1992 to 1995 and in the spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem." (Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

"Well, this took a long time...the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," Rinna wrote.

"It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

