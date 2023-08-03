'Days of Our Lives' alum Lisa Rinna calls for action after misconduct probe: ‘Protect your young actors’

"Days of Our Lives" alum Lisa Rinna is speaking out in support of the soap opera's cast amid calls for a change in the show’s leadership.

"Ken Korday [sic] and @sony Do the right thing now! Protect your talent!!!" Rinna wrote on her Instagram stories over a screengrab of a headline about misconduct allegations by the show’s co-executive producer and director, Albert Alarr.

"Listen to what they are saying-there is a petion [sic] 25 people have signed it. Protect your young actors!!" she continued. "This has gone on for far too long."

Deadline reported that some of the cast members of "Days of Our Lives," which currently airs on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, began a petition calling for new leadership on the show after Alarr was investigated by the show’s distributor, Sony Pictures Television, for alleged misconduct.

‘DAYS OF OUR LIVES’ STAR DEIDRE HALL SAYS SHE USES HOLY WATER BEFORE FILMING DEMONIC POSSESSION SCENES

According to the outlet, the investigation began after there was a complaint about gender disparity in pay and the show’s recent layoffs, which eventually led to allegations against Alarr.

During the investigation, 30 to 40 people, mostly women, claimed Alarr made inappropriate comments and physical contact, including groping and kissing.

Representatives for Rinna; Peacock; Sony Pictures Television; Ken Corday; the show’s executive producer; and Corday Productions, the company behind the soap, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Production on the soap opera was on hiatus last week and set to return this week with Alarr scheduled to direct an episode on Friday, per Deadline. However, the outlet reports the hiatus was extended at the last minute.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rinna played Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995 on the long-running series and reprised the role in 2021 for Peacock’s "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

Last week, Rinna initially spoke out about the allegations against Alarr in a since-deleted Instagram story reported by Entertainment Weekly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, this took a long time...the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment," Rinna wrote.

"It was disgusting, I was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."