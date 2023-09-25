Expand / Collapse search
Departed

David McCallum, 'NCIS' actor, dead at 90

Actor David McCallum was known for roles in 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' and 'The Greatest Story Ever Told'

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
David McCallum, who portrayed a medical examiner on "NCIS," died on Monday. He was 90.

McCallum's representative confirmed his death to Fox News Digital. He died of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

"David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away," CBS said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

David McCallum wears suit and tie in NCIS promo

"NCIS" star David McCallum died Monday. He was 90 (CBS Photo Archive)

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine McCallum, his sons Paul McCallum, Valentine McCallum and Peter McCallum, his daughter Sophie McCallum and his eight grandchildren. 

