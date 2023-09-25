Driver involved in Treat Williams' fatal accident pleads not guilty, faces 15 years in prison

The driver involved in actor Treat Williams' fatal motorcycle crash has pleaded not guilty.

Ryan Koss, 35, could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted of gross negligent operation with death resulting. The driver was charged in August.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset, Vermont, concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said.

Koss was charged with grossly negligent operation resulting in death after he attempted to make a left turn in his Honda SUV and collided with Williams on his motorcycle, according to police. Williams was thrown from his motorcycle during the crash and was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

The medical examiner's office concluded the "Blue Bloods" star's death was caused by sustaining severe trauma and blood loss.

Williams is survived by wife Pamela Van Sant and two children, daughter Elinor and son Gill.

"I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it’s hard to put my thoughts into words, but I’ll try my best for now," Elinor said in a tribute shared a month after Williams' death. "I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call. It feels like he’s just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time."

"This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father," she continued.

"Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father. Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity."

Williams' nearly 50-year acting career included starring roles on the TV series "Everwood" and in the movie "Hair." He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the features "The Eagle Has Landed," "Prince of the City" and "Once Upon a Time in America."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.