David Lee Roth announces retirement: 'I am throwing in the shoes'

David Lee Roth, the iconic rock star known for fronting Van Halen a number of times, has announced his retirement.

The 66-year-old musician confirmed the news in a phone call with the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently.

"I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring," he said. " This is the first, and only, official announcement."

He told the outlet that since they've "got the news," they can "share it with the world."

Roth plans to finish by playing a series of shows at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay late this year and early next.

The shows will take place on Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 5, 7 and 8.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.