David Lee Roth dedicates new song to Eddie Van Halen titled 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill'

Van Halen’s lead singer David Lee Roth paid tribute to his late bandmate Eddie Van Halen.

Sharing his four-minute and 11-second track “Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill,” Roth dedicated the song to the deceased guitarist on Friday.

“Hey Ed I’m gonna miss ya,’” the track’s cover art reads alongside an image of what appears to be a man riding a rocket up to the sun. “See you on the other side…”

“Somewhere over the rainbow bar and grill / It's a damn good story / And there's still more to tell,” a verse in the song goes. “Somewhere over the rainbow bar and grill / You say times they ain't got better / Maybe they still will.”

Van Halen passed away on Oct. 6.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Van Halen’s son Wolfgang wrote on Twitter at Twitter at the time. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on stage and off stage was a gift."

Before Van Halen succumbed to throat cancer, he had spent years undergoing treatment for tongue cancer. He was originally diagnosed with the disease in 2000.

Roth and Van Halen sang and played together in the legendary rock band from 1974 to 1985. The singer returned for the band’s 1996 and 2001 reunions, and again from 2007 to present.

The band Van Halen has won a Grammy in 1991 for their album “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge,” which was nominated for the best hard rock performance with vocal. The band made the album during its post-Roth era with singer Sammy Hagar.