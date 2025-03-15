David Hasselhoff, Pamela Bach’s daughter files legal claim for mom's estate after actress died without a will

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's daughter filed a legal claim for her late mother’s estate after she died by suicide.

Taylor Ann Hasselhoff-Fiore, 34, filed to become the administrator of her late mother’s Los Angeles estate, saying Pamela died without a will, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The Hollywood actress’s Los Angeles estate is valued at $840,000.

DAVID HASSELHOFF AND PAMELA BACH'S DAUGHTER ADMITS 'PAIN IS UNBEARABLE' AFTER MOM'S DEATH

Reps for David and Taylor did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Pamela, best known for her role on Baywatch alongside her ex-husband David, died by suicide March 5, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office. The place of death was listed as her residence. The cause was a gunshot wound to the head.

Taylor, one of two daughters Pamela shared with David, paid tribute to her mother March 12.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’d do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," Taylor wrote on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos featuring Pamela. "You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day.

HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DIED IN 2025

"London will know all about how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever," she added, referencing her own daughter and sister. "Mama, I love you so much, the pain is unbearable, but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful."

David shared a statement on X after Pamela’s sudden death.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Pamela and David met on the set of "Knight Rider" and married in 1989. They welcomed their two daughters in 1990 and 1992.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a 16-year marriage, David filed for divorce from Pamela, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2006, and a court awarded joint custody of their daughters.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.