David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach's daughter admits 'pain is unbearable' after mom's death

Pamela Bach Hasselhoff was remembered as her daughter's "forever angel" a week after the actress died by suicide.

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, one of two daughters Pamela shared with David Hasselhoff, shared a slideshow of photos featuring Pamela that was originally posted in 2024 on Mother's Day.

"I’d do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day."

"London will know all about how incredible you are & I promise I will protect Hayley forever," she continued, referencing her own daughter and sister. "Mama, I love you so much, the pain is unbearable, but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful."

Pamela died by suicide on March 5, Fox News Digital confirmed with the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office. The place of death was listed as residence. The cause was a gunshot wound to the head.

Pamela shared daughters Taylor and Hayley with Hasselhoff, whom she married in 1989.

While Hayley hasn't publicly commented, she did re-share a photo of her parents along with a white heart emoji on her Instagram story.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," David shared on X . "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

The actress appeared alongside Hasselhoff in "Baywatch" for 10 seasons and also landed roles in "The Young and the Restless," "The Fall Guy," "Sirens" and "Knight Rider."

Pamela and Hasselhoff actually met on the set of "Knight Rider" and married in 1989. They welcomed their two daughters in 1990 and 1992.

After a 16-year marriage, Hasselhoff filed for divorce from Pamela , citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2006, and the court awarded joint custody of their daughters.

"I’ve always loved him and always will, and have love and compassion for him," Pamela told The Associated Press at the time. "It’s a very, very sad day, but a day to move on."

