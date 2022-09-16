David Beckham spotted in massive line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Soccer legend David Beckham joined a massive line of people waiting to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and view her coffin on Friday.

While onlookers stood in the hours-long line, it did not take long until bystanders noticed the 47-year-old British icon, who was dressed in a dark coat and baker boy cap.

"I thought by coming at 2 a.m. it was going to be a little bit quieter. I was wrong," Beckham told BBC. "Everybody had that in mind."

Beckham also shared that everyone in line was there to "experience and celebrate what Her Majesty has done for us."

"So this day was always going to be difficult, and it's difficult for the nation, it's difficult for everyone around the world, because I think everyone is feeling it, and our thoughts are with the family and obviously with everybody here today," the former soccer star continued. "The most special moment for me was to receive my OBE. I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family, and obviously I had my wife there as well."

According to one Twitter user, the star had been waiting for more than 10 hours.

"My best friend’s Mum has been directly in front of him the whole time and he’s been queuing so far for 10 hours just like her!" the person wrote on Twitter.

Another person in line took to social media writing, "The queue is now full of people trying to photograph David Beckham and forgetting to actually move onwards. "It’s madness! I feel a bit sorry for him, but he’s taking it very well. It’s made me almost forget that we’ve been in The Queue almost TWELVE HOURS though."

Upon the news of the Queen's death, Beckham took to Instagram to pay his respects to the late monarch.

"I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen," he wrote. "What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family."