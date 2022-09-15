Queen Elizabeth: King Charles in 'private reflection,' Prince William and Kate view floral tributes

Thousands of mourners line up to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall

Thousands of mourners lined up through the night to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Parliament’s Westminster Hall on Thursday, as King Charles III spent a day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to see the queen lying in state stretched for 3.5 miles Thursday morning all the way to Tower Bridge, according to The Associated Press. It snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament.

After a day of high ceremony and high emotion on Wednesday as the queen was borne in somber procession from Buckingham Palace, the king was spending the day in “private reflection” at his Highgrove residence in western England. Charles has had calls with U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron and is speaking to a host of world leaders — many of whom will come to London on Monday for the queen’s funeral.

For previous live updates, click here.