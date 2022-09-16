Prince Harry and Prince William will join all the Queen's grandchildren for vigil Saturday night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!



All Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren - eight in total - will stand vigil for 15 minutes by her coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday evening.

A royal expert tells Fox News that Harry, who served 10 years in the British Royal Army, will wear his military uniform for the event, despite initial speculation that he would no longer be allowed to wear it. William will also be in uniform.



"I am glad the King thought better of it," Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital. "It's the right thing to do. The Queen was immensely proud of Prince Harry's service, as his Granny and as his Commander-in-Chief."

William, who is heir to the throne, will stand at the head of the coffin, while Harry will be at the foot. Also attending will be Princess Anne's children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the children of Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn. The ceremony will follow a vigil by the queen's four children on Friday evening.

On Thursday, Prince William spoke to mourners, opening up about just how painful it was walking behind the coffin of his grandmother in the funeral procession.

In video captured by Sky News, the new Prince of Wales talked to the crowd during a walkabout in Sandringham, where he and wife Kate Middleton perused tributes left in Queen Elizabeth's honor.

"Doing the walk yesterday was challenging," William told the crowd. "It brought back a few memories. It's one of those moments where you kind of think to yourself, 'I've prepared myself for this,' but I'm not that prepared. It's this weird kind of thing...because we knew she was 96."

On Wednesday, William and brother Prince Harry walked the difficult path - nearly 25 years to the day after the funeral procession for their late mother, Princess Diana. Harry was photographed in an emotional moment as he paid his respects to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

When Princess Diana died, William and Harry – then at the ages of 15 and 12, respectively – followed a route that began at Kensington Palace in London, Princess Diana's home, to Westminster Abbey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.