Daryl Hannah speaks out on 'Blade Runner' co-star Rutger Hauer's death: 'I am heartbroken'

Daryl Hannah is speaking out following the death of her former "Blade Runner" co-star Rutger Hauer.

In a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, Hannah said: "I have a profound love and respect for Rutger Hauer. I am heartbroken to learn he has left us. He was unpredictable, extremely human, inspired, electric and mesmerizing.

"It was thrilling to work with him as an actor and I admired his deep commitment as an activist, with his support of the important work of Sea Shepard and of those who fight against the scourge of AIDS," she continued.

The actor's "mad brand of poetic genius inspired me as a teen in so many films like 'Soldier of Orange' and 'Spetters.' But I will always hear his haunting words from 'Blade Runner' 'all these moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain,'" concluded the 58-year-old actress.

Hannah and Hauer had starred together in the 1982 sci-fi thriller. The Dutch actor played Harrison Ford's nemesis, Roy Batty, while Hannah starred opposite Hauer as his character's love interest, Pris.

On Wednesday, Fox News learned that Hauer died last Friday at the age of 75. Hauer's agent, Steve Kenis, told us: "This is not news, but he was a great guy and a great actor."

While Hauer's role in the Ridley Scott cult favorite is perhaps his most notable performance, he also was known for "Batman Begins" and "Sin City."

Hauer also won a Golden Globe award for his role in the 1987 TV film "Escape from Sobibor." His more recent movies included "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" and "The Sisters Brothers." Hauer's television career included his role as Niall Brigant in "True Blood" and a recurring role on ABC's 2015 musical comedy "Galavant" as Kingsley.

Born on Jan. 23, 1944 in the town of Breukelen, near Amsterdam, Hauer's parents were both acting teachers. He left home at age 15 to join the Dutch merchant navy before returning to Amsterdam in 1962, when he briefly studied acting before leaving school for the army, Variety reports.

He then went on to become a touring member of the Noorder Compagnie before landing his big break in 1969 as the lead role in "Floris."

A statement on his website read: "One of Rutger’s last wishes was that Starfish should continue its charity activity and its fight against the AIDS disease, and with Ineke’s precious help, involvement and direction we will follow Rutger’s wish and will do our best to carry on Rutger’s inestimable legacy."

Hauer was knighted as a member of the Order of the Netherlands Lion in 2013 for his contributions to Dutch culture.

Per his website, Hauer leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Ineke ten Cate, and his daughter, actress Aysha Hauer, from his marriage to Heidi Merz.

He died at his Dutch home after "a very short illness."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.