'Blade Runner' star Rutger Hauer dead at 75

Rutger Hauer, star of "Blade Runner," has died at age 75, Fox News has learned.

The Dutch actor was best known for his role as Harrison Ford's nemesis Roy Batty in the 1982 movie, "Blade Runner." While Hauer's role in the Ridley Scott cult favorite is perhaps his most notable performance, he was also known for "Batman Begins" and "Sin City."

Hauer's agent Steve Kenis told Fox News on Wednesday that the actor died on Friday. "This is not news, but he was a great guy and a great actor," Kenis told us.

He also won a Golden Globe award for his role in the 1987 TV film "Escape from Sobibor." His more recent movies include "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" and "The Sisters Brothers." Hauer's television career included his role as Niall Brigant in "True Blood" and a recurring role on ABC's 2015 musical comedy "Galavant" as Kingsley.

Born on Jan. 23, 1944 in the town of Breukelen, near Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Hauer's parents were both acting teachers. He left home at age 15 to join the Dutch merchant navy before returning to Amsterdam in 1962 where he briefly studied acting before leaving school for the army, Variety reports.

He then went on to become a touring member of the Noorder Compagnie before landing his big break in 1969 when he was cast in the lead role of "Floris."

A statement on his website read: "One of Rutger’s last wishes was that Starfish should continue its charity activity and its fight against the AIDS disease, and with Ineke’s precious help, involvement and direction we will follow Rutger’s wish and will do our best to carry on Rutger’s inestimable legacy."

Per his website, Hauer leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Ineke ten Cate, and his daughter, actress Aysha Hauer, from his marriage to Heidi Merz.

He died at his Dutch home after "a very short illness."

This is a developing story...