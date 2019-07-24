Celebrities react to the death of Rutger Hauer: 'An intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor'

Hollywood is reeling from the news that Rutger Hauer, star of “Blade Runner” and countless other films, died at age 75.

The Dutch actor was best known for his role as Harrison Ford's nemesis Roy Batty in the 1982 movie science fiction movie. He also won a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1987 movie "Escape from Sobibor."

Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed to Fox News that the star’s funeral was held Wednesday.

While he was most famous for his now-iconic role in “Blade Runner,” Hauer’s other credits include “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Batman Begins,” “Sin City” and much more. With such a long and storied career in showbusiness, it didn’t take long before those that respected him shared their condolences on social media.

“RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury,” wrote director Guillermo del Toro.

“Terminator 2” star Robert Patrick added: “I am so sad to hear this, Rutger was such a sweet human being, and amazing actor! R.I.P. Rutger Hauer.”

"Goodbye, Rutger Hauer. You will live on on in so many iconic films!" wrote Perez Hilton.

"Farewell Rutger Hauer. Always an inspiration," wrote "Game of Thrones" actor Ian Whyte.

"Giant Dutch hands. Giant Dutch heart. Rutger is one of the best actors I've ever known. Rest In Peace," actor Clancy Brown noted.

"Whose Line is it Anyway" star Jonathan Mangum wrote: "RIP Rutger Hauer. A great actor with a great career.

"RIP Rutger Hauer. Your work shaped my youth. Thank you. You will not be lost in time, like tears in the rain," Jack Osbourne wrote.