Dancing with the Stars’ Jessie James Decker on ‘struggling’ to find balance: Being ‘mom is first priority’

Country singer Jessie James Decker is finding the right balance on "Dancing with the Stars."



Decker, 34, opened up to Fox News Digital about the toughest part about being a mother while participating in the dance competition.

"I've had my moments. This week was really hard and I kind of had a break-down a little bit…it's hard balancing both because being a mom is first priority to me," she said after Monday night’s show.

Although Decker admitted she was "struggling" while finding the right balance, the mother of three added having her husband - former National Football League star Eric Decker – and her four-year-old son Forrest support her in person was very meaningful for her.

"I really was just struggling because I'm never away from them that long. Having Forrest here fly in yesterday just meant everything to me…I knew tonight was going to be so special for him," Decker remarked.

The "Dancing with the Stars" contestants battled it out on the dance floor with an Elvis-themed night for week two.

Decker and her partner Alan Bersten qualified for the next round after performing a Foxtrot to the song "Trouble."

The "Just Feed Me" author took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her and her husband kissing after the show, while sporting her leather two-piece dance outfit, which included a studded jacket and matching black skirt.

A second photo shows the couple sharing a smooch with their son Forrest, who was dressed in a white Elvis suit.



"Loved tonight. Thanks to my sweet man love of my life for flying with our little Elvis to support me tonight. I’m a lucky girl. Now back to Nashville to join the rest of our Wolfpack," her caption read.

When Fox News Digital asked Decker if her husband ever gets jealous of her dancing with another man, she responded: "Not at all."



"He's helping," Decker laughed.

"He's encouraging me, and I'm like, ‘Oh, I can't do this.’ Well, he's like, ‘Alan's got you.’"

"They're like bros at this point, and it's been awesome."

"Dancing With the Stars" airs live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.