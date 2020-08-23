'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman reveals skin cancer removal from face

Len Goodman has revealed a recent health problem.

The 76-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" judge recently had skin cancer removed from his face, which is now bandaged up, as seen in an image shared on Facebook by the Melanoma Fund earlier this month.

"Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re. sun protection for golf," read a post from the charity alongside a photo of the dancing expert pointing to his bandages. "The ex-BBC 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove - a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed."

The post continued: "He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!"

A week later, the non-profit praised Goodman for sharing his story.

"We have had incredible traction from this post with thousands of you being concerned, but inspired to react, by the news of Len Goodman’s skin cancer treatment," read the new post. "Thank you Len for being so open to share this with us. It really helps people understand it can happen to anyone!"

Last month, the television personality spoke with Hello! magazine and revealed how he stays in shape.

"I go to the gym twice a week – I don't go for long; I go for about half an hour, that is all," he explained. "I do a little bit of cardio on the cross trainer, or I have a little row, but I don't break into sweat, I might get a bit hotter. I lift very light weights and I go twice a week, and I find that is nice, I play golf too. Gentle exercise is good too and walking is fabulous."

When "Dancing with the Stars" returns to the small screen, Goodman will be joined by a new host, Tyra Banks, who has replaced Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron.