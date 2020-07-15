Tom Bergeron has clever response to Tyra Banks taking over 'Dancing with the Stars'

Tom Bergeron gave a lighthearted reaction to the news that Tyra Banks will replace him as the host of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

The network announced on Tuesday that Banks will be the new solo host of the hit competition series’ upcoming 29th season after news broke that Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would not be returning. Bergeron initially took to Twitter to reveal the news, and he followed that up Wednesday with a clever joke about his replacement.

“I guess I won't be getting back my monogrammed towels,” he wrote as an indirect response to him and Banks having the same initials.

ABC DECLINED TO PICK UP TOM BERGERON'S 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' CONTRACT, REP SAYS

He even struck a light tone in his first tweet announcing that he wouldn’t be returning to the show jokingly writing: “Now what am I supposed to do with all these glitter masks?”

Banks appeared on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, where she discussed her new position as host of the show.

“OK, let’s just keep this real. It is going to be so next level,” she said when asked what fans can expect from the revamped series going forward.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' ANNOUNCES TYRA BANKS WILL REPLACE TOM BERGERON AND ERIN ANDREWS

She continued: “We’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking it to the next level but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But get ready because it’s going to be different.”

The host noted that Banks is breaking barriers by being the first Black woman to host “Dancing with the Stars,” given that Bergeron has been with the show since it debuted in 2005. She was also the first Black model to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I like breaking those doors down so that we don’t have anymore firsts,” Banks said, noting that she hadn’t thought about the “DWTS” accolade in those terms. “But it’s nice to be first right? So that you can open that door and let so many other people in after you. I’m excited, yeah.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's currently no word on when the next season of "Dancing with the Stars" will go into production.