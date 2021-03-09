Gov. Cuomo lawyer Elkan Abramowitz seen in Woody Allen HBO doc 'Allen v. Farrow' footage

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's attorney Elkan Abramowitz has made an appearance in HBO's "Allen v. Farrow."

The docuseries chronicles accusations of sexual abuse made against director Woody Allen involving his then-7-year-old daughter, Dylan. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The custody trial between Allen and Dylan's mother, Mia Farrow, is also addressed, as is the filmmaker's relationship with Farrow's daughter Soon-Yi.

In the third episode of the docuseries, which aired on Sunday, footage featuring Allen with Abramowitz, who was defending him in his sexual abuse case at the time, is featured.

According to Time magazine, Abramowitz once told the "Today" show that Dylan was "a pawn in a huge fight between" Allen and Farrow and claimed that "the idea that she was molested was implanted in her by her mother."

He added: "In my view she's not lying; I think she truly believes this happened. That's what the vice of this is. When you implant a story in a fragile seven-year-old's mind, it stays there forever, it never goes away."

Now, Abramowitz has been called upon to represent the Executive Chamber -- Cuomo and some of his aides -- in the investigation into their reporting of coronavirus-related deaths in New York's nursing homes.

Despite his representing against sexual misconduct claims, Abramowitz is not working on the allegations of such misconduct made against the politician by multiple women, a rep for Cuomo told Business Insider.

Allen and Cuomo aren't Abramowitz's only high-profile clients, as he's also represented disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein as well.

According to MSN, the attorney attracted negative attention in 2015 when he helped the movie mogul dodge charges for admittedly groping a woman after it came to light that he'd made a massive donation to the Manhattan District Attorney campaign.

"Allen v. Farrow" began airing on Feb. 21 and its final episode will debut on Sunday, March 14.