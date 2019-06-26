Cuba Gooding Jr.'s lawyers beg for judge to drop sex abuse case: report

A lawyer for Cuba Gooding Jr. begged a judge on Wednesday to dismiss sexual abuse and forcible touching charges against the star, saying his “life has been put on hold” as a result.

Mark Heller pressed Manhattan criminal court Judge Keshia Espinal to rule on his motion to dismiss, which claims the 30-year-old woman’s allegations that Gooding grabbed her breast are bogus.

“Mr. Gooding’s life has been put on hold, it’s on the pause button … substantially impacting him financially and professionally,” Heller argued.

But the judge said he would reserve ruling on the motion until prosecutors have had a chance to respond. She’ll rule August 14 — when Gooding is next due in court.

Gooding, 51, arrived at court in an all-black ensemble and sunglasses and smiled at the throng of reporters as he walked into the courtroom for the 30-minute hearing.

Asked outside the courthouse whether he was confident the case would be dismissed, Gooding responded, “Yes.”

He then acknowledged the “beautiful weather” and noted that “God is good.”

Fans, meanwhile, shouted words of encouragement.

“You’re making great movies, Cuba!” one said.

In court papers, Heller accused the alleged victim of having “certain mental characteristics” that make her likely to falsely accuse someone famous.

The Oscar-winning actor was arrested earlier this month for allegedly groping the woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.