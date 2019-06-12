Cuba Gooding Jr. says 'I trust the system' as he reveals plan to surrender to police over groping claims

Cuba Gooding Jr. addressed a woman's claim that he groped her at a Manhattan nightclub, saying he is "absolutely not" guilty.

The actor told TMZ on Tuesday night that he plans to turn himself into the NYPD telling the gossip outlet: "I trust the system."

But the NYPD told Fox News on Wednesday they had no information regarding Gooding's surrender.

"There’s a tape that shows what really happened — that’s the most important thing," the "The People v. O.J. Simpson" star told TMZ.

Page Six reported on Monday that Gooding, 51, was at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Midtown Manhattan around 9 p.m. when the alleged incident occurred.

A 30-year-old woman claimed that Gooding, who she described as "highly intoxicated," grabbed her breast as they were talking at the club. She told investigators they got into an argument and security got involved.

The woman reportedly called 911 around 1 a.m., according to the news outlet. Police were unable to find Gooding when they searched the area for him.

Gooding told TMZ: "I was at the club, I left. I met a bunch of people, I said hello, I took pictures and … you know, you have to have faith in what people are saying … now I’m giving the process the chance to show what happened, what went down."

Gooding also told TMZ that he plans to surrender to police on Thursday. An attorney for the actor did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.