Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping by a second woman as he prepares to turn himself in to NYPD

A second woman has accused actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of inappropriately touching her as he is expected to surrender to the New York Police Department to face charges for allegedly groping a different woman at a Manhattan bar.

The latest allegation comes after Gooding, the Oscar-winning star of "Jerry Maguire," denied groping a 29-year-old woman who alleged he grabbed her breasts at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in midtown Manhattan over the weekend.

CUBA GOODING JR. SAYS 'I TRUST THE SYSTEM' AS HE REVEALS PLAN TO SURRENDER TO POLICE OVER GROPING CLAIMS

Fox News confirmed Thursday that a second woman has come forward with allegations against the star. Gooding, 51, denies the allegations and has not been listed as a formal suspect in either case. His lawyer, Mark Heller, told Fox News the second woman's accusation stems from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2008. She claims he grabbed her buttocks at a New York City restaurant at the time.

Heller told us he "would be shocked" if police plan to charge his client and he is "not particularly concerned" over the second woman's accusations.

Heller said Gooding will surrender to the NYPD shortly before going to court for an arraignment and that the actor will make a statement to media at that time.

Gooding said Tuesday that he was partying at the bar, but didn’t touch anyone inappropriately. He says there is video evidence to support his claim that nothing happened.

"I trust the system and will let the process speak for itself," Gooding told TMZ on Tuesday.

Previously released video posted on social media shows Gooding at Magic Hour on Sunday night singing the Journey hit "Faithfully" and posing for pictures with fans.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and the Associated Press contributed to this report.