Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads not guilty to new misconduct claim

Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that includes allegations from a new accuser in his New York City sexual misconduct case.

Prosecutors at Thursday's arraignment said they've also heard from several more women who could testify that the 51-year-old actor has had a habit of groping women over the years.

Gooding's criminal case now includes allegations from three women, growing in recent weeks from a lone allegation that led to his arrest in June.

CUBA GOODING JR. PROSECUTORS BRUSH OFF CLAIMS THAT HIS ACCUSER IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE

Details of the new allegations weren't immediately available.

Gooding's lawyers argued the indictment and accompanying paperwork don't specify any wrongdoing in that alleged counter.

Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He is free on his own recognizance.