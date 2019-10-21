Cuba Gooding Jr. sued by bartender over alleged groping: report

Cuba Gooding Jr. is being sued for sexual battery, according to a new report.

Variety, citing court documents, reported that a bartender at a New York City nightclub claims that Gooding, 51, pinched her rear-end. TMZ reported that the suit was filed on Monday. The bartender is suing for "assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

According to Variety, Gooding -- who is facing misconduct allegations from 14 women -- was indicted last week on four misdemeanor counts, two of which stem from the alleged nightclub incident in October 2018. Gooding pleaded not guilty to the counts, the report said. He is due back in court on December 13.

The plaintiff reportedly said she was serving Gooding when she said he asked her, “Do you want to see my impression of a penis?” She claimed she said no, and Gooding drank from his glass and allegedly spit the liquid out before the plaintiff walked away.

According to the suit, the plaintiff claimed that later that night, Gooding pinched her buttocks. When she said "don't touch my butt," Gooding allegedly replied, "Aw, that's no fun," and then denied the charge, saying he had only touched her back, Variety reported, citing the suit.

The suit further claims that Gooding tried again to touch the plaintiff, but she deflected his hand. After he spoke with management, he allegedly tried to touch the plaintiff's rear a third time, which she avoided by turning away. The suit says that Gooding allegedly said: “Oh, you don’t have to worry, because I am never coming back here again.”

The plaintiff claims that in her four years of serving, no one had ever subjected her to "such sexually aggressive behavior," Variety reported, citing the suit.

In a statement to Fox News, Gooding's attorney, Mark Heller, maintains that his client is innocent and said that he is "pleased that (plaintiff) initiated a civil claim because it validates and confirms that the motive behind the origination of the charge was a money grab."

Heller claimed that the plaintiff is an aspiring actress and was looking for notoriety and that video evidence and an eye witness account will prove the accusations to be "completely false," but confirmed that Gooding did tap the server's back.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.