Criss Angel announces 7-year-old son Johnny's cancer is in remission: He’ll ‘finally ring the bell’

Criss Angel is blissfully over the moon and this time isn’t presenting an illusion.

The 54-year-old magician couldn’t contain his excitement when he took to Instagram on Monday to announce to the world that his son Johnny’s cancer is in remission six years after the 7-year-old trooper was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015.

The Las Vegas staple revealed a 13-minute short film, titled "1095," to commemorate Johnny’s remission, and the number is significant in the sense that it represents the number of days Johnny endured cancer treatment before relapsing in 2019.

"This is our family’s story, but it’s really the story of every family unfortunate enough to have a child with cancer," Angel said in a press release about the short film, which chronicle’s the boy’s harrowing journey. "This horrible disease impacts not just the children but all those that love them. Our hope is that as many people as possible can see 1095 — and be moved to help — so we can continue to raise awareness, improve treatment and one day find a cure."

On Instagram, Angel simply asked that his followers watch the project and share it in hopes that it’ll inspire others to contribute to cancer research.

"TODAY OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT!" the performer exuded in the post’s caption. He also shared the news on Twitter.

In December 2019, Angel shared images of himself laying with his son as the youngster went through his chemo treatment and clung to Angel’s hand.

"Back today for a long day of chemo…@cure4thekids," the illusionist captioned the snapshots. Additionally, pictures shared on his Instagram Story at the time, showed Johnny shirtless and connected to machines, with Angel writing, "Sad! ANGRY! But we WILL get through this."

At the time, Johnny’s mother, Shaunyl Benson, showed the young survivor as he rested on his hospital bed undergoing chemotherapy and issued a strong message to her followers about the debilitating effects of childhood cancer.

"THIS is childhood cancer. THIS is happening right now. Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. 1 in 5 of those children will not make it," she wrote in the caption. "THIS is our son Johnny Crisstopher @crissangel he has battled for 3 years and has another 3 to go. He is only 5 years old. THIS has been his normal since he was 18 months old."

"Today he doesn’t even want to smile because the medications make him sad and angry," Benson continued. "It’s the day after Christmas and our day started early for a long round of chemo. Instead of planning our next year at school, we are planning our next hospital stay. THIS is happening right now."

The "Mindfreak" star founded the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation in 2008.