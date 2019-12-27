Magician Criss Angel’s 5-year-old son Johnny returns to hospital for chemotherapy: ‘We will get through this’

Criss Angel’s son is back in the hospital to begin another treatment of chemotherapy, the magician shared on Thursday.

The 52-year-old went on Instagram to share images of himself laying with his son, Johnny Crisstopher, 5, as the youngster went through his chemo treatment and clung to Angel’s hand.

“Back today for a long day of chemo…@cure4thekids,” the illusionist captioned the touching snapshots. In additional pictures shared on his Instagram Story, Angel showed Johnny shirtless and connected to machines, writing “Sad! ANGRY! But we WILL get through this.”

VEGAS ILLUSIONIST CRISS ANGEL CANCELS SHOWS TO VISIT ILL SON

The 5-year-old was first diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015.

Johnny’s mother, Shaunyl Benson, showed her son as he rested on his hospital bed undergoing chemotherapy and issued a strong message to her followers about the debilitating effects of childhood cancer.

"THIS is childhood cancer. THIS is happening right now. Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer. 1 in 5 of those children will not make it," she wrote in the caption. "THIS is our son Johnny Crisstopher @crissangel he has battled for 3 years and has another 3 to go. He is only 5 years old. THIS has been his normal since he was 18 months old."

MAGICIAN CRISS ANGEL REVEALS 5-YEAR-OLD SON'S CANCER HAS RETURNED: 'HE HAD A RELAPSE'

"Today he doesn’t even want to smile because the medications make him sad and angry," Benson continued. "It’s the day after Christmas and our day started early for a long round of chemo. Instead of planning our next year at school, we are planning our next hospital stay. THIS is happening right now."

Angel announced earlier this month that Johnny’s cancer had returned. Angel told TMZ at the time that he was taking his son around to various amusement parks in southern California ahead of the child's pending return to the hospital for chemo treatments.

"That’s why we’re partly out here in California," Angel explained in an interview at the time, "because we take Johnny to Disney[land], I’m taking him to Universal [Studios] tomorrow."

Following his interview, Angel said he will also host an event at Planet Hollywood – where his “Mindfreak” show takes place – where he hopes to raise $5 million for children battling cancer.