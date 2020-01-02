Magician Criss Angel shaves 5-year-old son's head amid cancer battle: 'We must embrace what we can’t control'

Criss Angel is lending a helping hand to his 5-year-old son Johnny while he fights cancer.

On Wednesday, the magician, 52, shared a video on Instagram in which he buzzes off Johnny's hair.

"Do you want to keep your hair long and we'll just let it fall out?" Angel asks his son in the video. "Or do you want me to cut it off? It's up to you."

Evidently, Johnny chose to cut his hair, as Angel could then be seen taking sheers and a razor to his son's dark locks.

"We must embrace what we can’t control with courage, strength and forever love," Angel said in the caption.

The video also showed the final product: a very short buzz cut.

Also in the video is a short clip of Johnny receiving cancer treatment, as well as a few shots of him smiling while sporting the new 'do.

Johnny is currently fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which he began treatments for in 2015 before entering remission in 2016. Earlier this month, Angel announced that Johnny's cancer had returned.