Courtney Stodden feels Chrissy Teigen’s apology is attempt to save herself: Her ‘wokeness is a broken record’

Courtney Stodden said Chrissy Teigen blocked them on social media just hours after Teigen issued a public apology to Stodden following scathing social media bullying claims from the lingerie model.

"I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," Stodden, 26, captioned an Instagram post of an alleged screenshot showing Stodden was blocked on the app.

"In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record," Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, added in the post.

Stodden recently opened up about the harsh bullying they received from Teigen, which led to the 35-year-old issuing a super public admission to Stodden on Wednesday in a flurry of tweets.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed at [her] past behavior."

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--t in front of the entire world," Teigen, wrote while addressing the criticism from Stodden. "I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior"

"But that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel," Teigen continued. "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

The two-time cookbook author pressed that while she has "tried to connect with Courtney privately," since Teigen "publicly fueled" all of the backlash she has since received for her past behavior and remarks, "I want to also publicly apologize."

Contrary to Teigen’s stance, Stodden’s exclamation on Instagram maintained that they actually hadn’t heard from Teigen’s camp at all.

A rep for Teigen did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

"I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am," Teigen wrote in a follow-up tweet on Wednesday."And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Stodden also opened up to Fox News last year about the online bullying they received from Teigen over the years in which the "Bring the Funny" judge allegedly made vile remarks to Stodden to "kill" themselves.

"I was basically being abused," Stodden said in February following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary that highlighted the persistent slut-shaming and mockery Spears faced during her teenage years.

"Anderson Cooper, Wendy Williams, Joy Behar, Chrissy Teigen, they basically made me feel like I was this bad person," Stodden, a lingerie model who originally made headlines in 2011 at age 16 when they married "Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time, maintained.

"[Cooper] would knock me down nightly on 'The RidicuList.' I was getting bullied at the same time by Chrissy Teigen on Twitter sending messages telling me awful things like I'm 'not pretty, I'm ugly, and I should take a dirt nap -- she loved that one,'" Stodden recalled. "I felt like absolute trash."