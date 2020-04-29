Courtney Stodden blasts Chrissy Teigen for 'harassing' and 'slut shaming' her as a minor with dug-up tweets

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Courtney Stodden is in the middle of working on her first memoir and she says it's caused her to relive some of her past traumas, including "stalking" and "harassment" she received years ago from Chrissy Teigen.

In a five-minute video posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, Stodden, 25, puts Teigen on blast for "celebrity bullying" by means of tweets she received from the model during 2011 and 2012, when she was 16 and 17 years old.

Teigen's mean-spirited tweets allegedly began in 2011, when Stodden, then 16, married Doug Hutchinson, who was 50 years old at the time.

"I'm going through a lot right now behind closed doors and I'm coming to a lot of, kind of like, revelations I guess about the choices that I made but also that the adults made around me when I was a minor and got married," Stodden begins in the video.

In hindsight, Stodden says she's realized how much of a target she was when celebrities like Teigen publicly mocked her.

"This video is definitely calling out Chrissy Teigen. She stalked me. She harassed me. She bullied me, and keep in mind, I was a minor," Stodden says in the video filmed outside of her home in the sunshine.

Stodden accused Teigen of tweeting her "almost every single day" and provided screenshots of the alleged nasty tweets as proof.

"She would call me a whore, a slut, she would tell me she hated me. Every name in the book she called me," Stodden claims.

The former reality star stressed that the tweets came at a fragile time in her life, when she was married to Hutchinson, who she claims was an alcoholic that repeatedly abused her.

Stodden then slammed Teigen for recently firing back at online trolls who mocked her "square body."

"I saw her in the news the other day and it was something about how she's saying people are shaming her," Stodden continues of Teigen. "Girl, you are a hypocrite... I still see her bullying once in a while but when she comes out saying that she's stronger than people shaming her -- well, you shamed a minor."

Stodden also called out Anderson Cooper for making fun of her "every single night" on "The Ridiculist." She stressed, however, that Teigen's comments "hurt" the most.

In uncovered tweets shared on Stodden's Instagram page, Teigen allegedly told Stodden to "go. to sleep. forever," in addition to telling her she has "rabies" and is a "bad madlib."

In another tweet from January 2012, Teigen allegedly wrote to Stodden, "I hate you."

"Why do you speak like a Fabio book?" Teigen questioned Stodden in another tweet.

In response to Stodden tweeting about getting her hands on Marilyn Monroe's "provocative prints," Teigen told her she was "just so effing weird."

"What drug makes you do that with your mouth?" another Teigen tweet shared by Stodden reads. "Asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot. thanks."

A final tweet shared by Stodden shows Teigen allegedly asking the former reality star, "Do you have a family?"

Stodden says she's still "processing" the trauma she endured as a teen married to Hutchinson and having an absent father. She and Hutchinson's divorce was finalized in January.

Today, she claims she is now rebuilding her relationship with her mother and hopes that Teigen will show her own minor daughter more respect than she exhibited to her years ago.

"So shame on you, Chrissy," Stodden concludes in the video. "You and John are great parents so I don't think you're going to sign your girl to marry a man older than John but I hope that you can learn from this mistake because its affected me."

As of Wednesday morning, Teigen did not appear to respond to any of Stodden's claims. A rep for the star did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.