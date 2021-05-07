Chrissy Teigen suggests Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry are 'creepy' for alleged dating app behavior

Chrissy Teigen is giving her two cents on the recent claims that A-list stars Ben Affleck and Matthew Perry are pursuing young women on dating apps.

Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, appears to have caught wind of the celeb dating app stories making their way around the Internet this week.

First, Affleck went viral after a woman named Nivine Jay shared a video she received of the actor after matching with him on Raya. Days later, a woman named Kate Haralson admitted Jay's video of Affleck prompted her to share her own uncomfortable video encounter with "Friends" alum Matthew Perry.

Without naming the actors, Teigen suggested she finds the stars' dating app behavior "creepy."

"I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats," Teigen wrote.

Comedian Whitney Cummings appeared to agree as she replied to Teigen, "attention at all costs!"

Others, however, were split between whether the celebrities and/or their matches are at fault.

"Personally I thought it was just pretty funny and cute of ben affleck," one Twitter user reacted. "People have been feeling so negative these days they constantly look for someone to pick on, why can't we just laugh about things like this and move on?"

One woman, however, said she'd be "so embarrassed" if they were related to Affleck, given that he has a "(near) sixteen-year-old daughter."

"The private life must remain private whether one is famous or not. And when we receive a private message from a celebrity, the least we can do is not to put it on networks like Tik Tok or Instagram to please his fans and make a buzz," another weighed in.

"No one needs to protect Ben Affleck from a young girl. He did this to himself," another claimed.

Reps for Affleck and Perry have yet to publicly comment on the alleged videos and did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

On Thursday, Haralson spoke to Page Six in which she admitted that while she matched with Perry for just a laugh in May of last year, she became uncomfortable due to their age gap.

"I don’t think he minded that," she said of her being 19 years old at the time of their video chat. "It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was."

According to Haralson, Perry once asked her, "Am I as old as your dad?"

"So it was weird," she continued.