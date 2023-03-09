Courteney Cox regrets getting facial fillers, 'can't believe' what she looked like

Courteney Cox is reflecting on her past decision to get facial fillers and how she initially didn't realize her face looked "a little off."

On Tuesday's episode of the "Gloss Angeles Beauty Podcast," Cox spoke to hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan about her biggest beauty regret, which happens to be facial filler.

"I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked OK, and I can't believe it," Cox said.

The "Scream VI" star explained what it has been like aging with fillers.

"Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect. It's like you don't realize that you look a little off. So, then you keep doing more 'cause you look normal to yourself," Cox, 58, began.

"You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good,' you think. And you don't realize what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which, thank God, they are removable. I think I messed up a lot, and now, luckily, I can … I was able to reverse most of that. Now, I'm actually just older," she said.

Going deeper on how she initially did not realize her face looked "off" from fillers, Cox explained how her filler migrated without her noticing.

"My publicist wouldn't let me post this, but I wanted to say, like a ‘before’ or ‘what I was and what I am,’ and then the caption would be, ‘Oh this is what my friend was talking about.’ Because when someone is talking to you [about fillers] and saying, 'Babe, I don't know,' then you're like ‘What?’ I didn't do anything here and nothing there,' and you don't realize that probably floated down," she said.

Cox has been previously open about her use of injections, noting she would "never" do them now.

In the podcast, the "Friends" alum explained she enjoys getting older because she is "more prepared for everything in life now."

"Less is more," she explained, before noting that she thinks she "looks horrible" with a lot of makeup and prefers a fresh face.

Cox also broke down her beauty routine and how she gets inspiration from her daughter Coco Arquette's beauty routine.

"I just love the way she does her makeup," she said of Coco. "She's a really good makeup artist. I really listen to her. She keeps me in line."

Arquette recently joined her mother on the red carpet of the "Scream VI" premiere in New York City.

Cox and Coco — whom the actress shares with ex-husband David Arquette — have a close bond, and Coco attended Cox's unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.