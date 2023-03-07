Expand / Collapse search
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox, daughter Coco make rare red carpet appearance together at 'Scream VI' premiere

The 'Friends' actress shares her 18-year-old daughter with ex-husband David Arquette

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Courteney Cox explained growing up in Alabama, she never thought getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame would be possible, but she is so honored to receive one.

Courteney Cox brought her daughter, Coco Arquette, along to the New York premiere of "Scream VI" on Monday night.

Coco, 18, donned a corset-style red dress paired with black platform heels, and Cox looked chic in a black blazer and sheer tights.

The mother-daughter duo held hands on the red carpet and posed for photos.

Also in attendance at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater was Jenna Ortega, Demi Lovato, Hayden Panettiere, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato and Melissa Barrera.

Coco Arquette and mom Courteney Cox make red carpet appearance at the "Scream VI" premiere in New York on Monday.

Coco Arquette and mom Courteney Cox make red carpet appearance at the "Scream VI" premiere in New York on Monday. (Photo by Jason Mendez)

Cox and Coco — whom the actress shares with her ex-husband David Arquette — have a close bond. 

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the Global premiere of "Scream VI" on March 6.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox attend the Global premiere of "Scream VI" on March 6. (Photo by Jason Mendez)

The 18-year-old supported her mother last week when the "Friends" alum was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Coco, it's not easy to grow up in this business… and you shine in your own unique light, and I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I am proud to be your mom," Cox said during her speech.

Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox at the "Scream VI" premiere.

Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox at the "Scream VI" premiere. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic)

Courteney Cox at the "Scream VI" premiere in New York City.

Courteney Cox at the "Scream VI" premiere in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic)

Also in attendance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame was Cox's "Friends" co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Lisa Dern and her partner Johnny McDaid.

In "Scream," Cox plays Gale Weathers. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett successfully relaunched the "Scream" franchise with 2022's "Scream," and "Scream VI" is a direct sequel to the latest installment.

In June, Neve Campbell, who starred as the franchise's protagonist, Sidney Prescott, in the first five films, announced she would not be returning for "Scream VI" due to a pay dispute.

