Courteney Cox, daughter Coco make rare red carpet appearance together at 'Scream VI' premiere

Courteney Cox brought her daughter, Coco Arquette, along to the New York premiere of "Scream VI" on Monday night.

Coco, 18, donned a corset-style red dress paired with black platform heels, and Cox looked chic in a black blazer and sheer tights.

The mother-daughter duo held hands on the red carpet and posed for photos.

Also in attendance at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater was Jenna Ortega, Demi Lovato, Hayden Panettiere, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato and Melissa Barrera.

Cox and Coco — whom the actress shares with her ex-husband David Arquette — have a close bond.

The 18-year-old supported her mother last week when the "Friends" alum was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Coco, it's not easy to grow up in this business… and you shine in your own unique light, and I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I am proud to be your mom," Cox said during her speech.

Also in attendance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame was Cox's "Friends" co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Lisa Dern and her partner Johnny McDaid.

In "Scream," Cox plays Gale Weathers. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett successfully relaunched the "Scream" franchise with 2022's "Scream," and "Scream VI" is a direct sequel to the latest installment .

In June, Neve Campbell, who starred as the franchise's protagonist, Sidney Prescott, in the first five films, announced she would not be returning for "Scream VI" due to a pay dispute.