Courteney Cox shares hilarious video montage dropping daughter Coco at high school for first day as a senior

Courteney Cox is marking a special time in her life as a mother.

The "Friends" alum, 57, shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday of her daughter Coco Arquette entering the final year of her high school career and in classic Cox fashion, the milestone moment came with a cheeky montage video of the 17-year-old preparing to embark on her journey into senioritis.

"It's the first day of the last year of Coco going to school," Cox raved in the social media video set to "I’m So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters. "She's a senior. Big day."

The "Scream" star shares Coco with her ex, fellow actor David Arquette.

In a sort of behind-the-scenes video jump, Cox can be seen brewing coffee and tending to the family dogs, Harley and Hopper, just before she hits the home intercom to summon her daughter down, asking if Coco was ready to head to school,

"No," she replied. "OK, see you in the car," Cox shoots back.

An ensuing video clip shows Cox and Coco driving on their way to her destination.

"Dropping my baby girl off for the first day of her last year of school," the actress said from the car, before turning the camera on Coco, who responds to her mother, "Please stop filming."

It took no time at all before many of Cox’s Hollywood pals hit the comments section of her post – with fellow mother, Reese Witherspoon writing, "MOM Life!"

Cox recently told former film co-star Drew Barrymore she was taking a much different approach to motherhood and really started "sticking to my boundaries" with Coco.

"She's like, 'What? You're a great mom, just don't change. You know I don't like change.' So if I just say I'm going to be stricter, the fear goes right in," Cox shared. "The one thing you've got to stick with is if you say, 'I'm taking your phone away,' then you've got to be strong. I am not always strong, that's the key though."

Added Cox: "My partner Johnny [McDaid] is always like, "You have to stick with your boundaries. That's really important.'"

Cox also said she often gives Coco a much longer leash to be her true and authentic self.

"People will say, 'Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?' She's been wearing makeup forever, that is a self-expression for her," Cox explained on the "Drew Barrymore Show."

"She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it's blonde underneath – before it was blue," she quipped, adding, "we've ruined the bathroom 1,000 times."

"I tell her, 'Please, put down garbage bag," Cox pressed. "She didn't get the neat gene from me, that's for sure."