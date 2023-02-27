'Friends' star Courteney Cox didn't think Hollywood success was 'possibility' growing up in Alabama

Courteney Cox finally has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The "Friends" actress spoke to Fox News Digital about the monumental moment, revealing that she never thought she would see this kind of success in her career.

"Not in a million years," Cox said when asked if she ever thought her name would be permanently cemented in Hollywood. "I'm from Birmingham, Alabama… That's just not something you think would be a possibility, but I did know that ‘Friends’ was special."

Cox's "Friends" co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Laura Dern were in attendance to see their longtime friend get honored on Monday. Cox's daughter Coco Arquette as well as Cox's partner Johnny McDaid also showed their sweet support.

"Coco, it's not easy to grow up in this business… and you shine in your own unique light, and I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I am proud to be your mom," Cox said during her speech, adding to Johnny: "I'm so lucky to be with you."

When the actress was asked by Fox News Digital what the secret was to the "Friends" co-stars' decades-long friendship, she had a few tips to share.

"Honesty, support, time and love," she said.

Aniston was the first person to address the crowd, with Kudrow chiming in saying that the trio met nearly 30 years ago.

"No, not 30 years. That's a typo," Aniston jokingly said to the crowd. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney."

Aniston continued to share memories she had with Cox on the set of "Friends" and said the actress instilled the idea that the co-stars were not "competing" against each other, but rather supporting each other.

"I really think Courteney doing that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts," Kudrow noted, adding: "Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally."

Aniston echoed the sentiment, sharing: "You're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you. We love you."

Cox's big day comes after she spilled details on a wild night she had with Prince Harry. In Harry's memoir "Spare," the Duke of Sussex recalled a night at Cox's home where he found a "box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" in her refrigerator.

"Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," Harry wrote.

He went on to detail his experience once the mushrooms kicked in, sharing: "Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I started at the bin. It started back. What — staring? I stepped on the pedal. A huge open grin," he wrote. "Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping me, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said: Aaah."

Cox told Variety that Harry "did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three." "He’s a really nice person," she added, noting to the outlet that she saw him again at a birthday party, but opted not to say hi because he was conversing with others.

"I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out," Cox said, setting the record straight.