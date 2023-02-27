Expand / Collapse search
'Friends' star Courteney Cox didn't think Hollywood success was 'possibility' growing up in Alabama

Cox received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after setting the record straight about her wild night with Prince Harry

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink | Fox News
Courteney Cox says she never imagined she would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

Courteney Cox says she never imagined she would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Courteney Cox explained growing up in Alabama, she never thought getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame would be possible, but she is so honored to receive one.

Courteney Cox finally has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The "Friends" actress spoke to Fox News Digital about the monumental moment, revealing that she never thought she would see this kind of success in her career.

"Not in a million years," Cox said when asked if she ever thought her name would be permanently cemented in Hollywood. "I'm from Birmingham, Alabama… That's just not something you think would be a possibility, but I did know that ‘Friends’ was special."

Cox's "Friends" co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Laura Dern were in attendance to see their longtime friend get honored on Monday. Cox's daughter Coco Arquette as well as Cox's partner Johnny McDaid also showed their sweet support. 

COURTENEY COX FINALLY LANDS AN EMMY NOMINATION FOR ‘FRIENDS’

"Coco, it's not easy to grow up in this business… and you shine in your own unique light, and I love you so much, and I'm so proud of you. I am proud to be your mom," Cox said during her speech, adding to Johnny: "I'm so lucky to be with you."

Courteney Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

Coco Arquette and Courteney Cox at the star ceremony on Wednesday.

Coco Arquette supports mom Courteney Cox as she earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

When the actress was asked by Fox News Digital what the secret was to the "Friends" co-stars' decades-long friendship, she had a few tips to share.

"Honesty, support, time and love," she said.

Aniston was the first person to address the crowd, with Kudrow chiming in saying that the trio met nearly 30 years ago. 

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Wednesday.

Courteney Cox poses for pictures in front of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

"No, not 30 years. That's a typo," Aniston jokingly said to the crowd. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney."

COURTENEY COX SHARES HILARIOUS VIDEO MONTAGE DROPPING DAUGHTER COCO AT HIGH SCHOOL FOR FIRST DAY AS A SENIOR 

Aniston continued to share memories she had with Cox on the set of "Friends" and said the actress instilled the idea that the co-stars were not "competing" against each other, but rather supporting each other.

Courteney Cox celebrates getting her star on the Walk of Fame Video

"I really think Courteney doing that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts," Kudrow noted, adding: "Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being… Thank you for enriching our lives personally."

Aniston echoed the sentiment, sharing: "You're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth. Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile. And thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you. We love you."

Courteney Cox sees her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the first time Video

Cox's big day comes after she spilled details on a wild night she had with Prince Harry. In Harry's memoir "Spare," the Duke of Sussex recalled a night at Cox's home where he found a "box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" in her refrigerator.

"Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," Harry wrote. 

He went on to detail his experience once the mushrooms kicked in, sharing: "Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I started at the bin. It started back. What — staring? I stepped on the pedal. A huge open grin," he wrote. "Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping me, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said: Aaah."

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were in attendance to see Courteney Cox's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cox told Variety that Harry "did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three." "He’s a really nice person," she added, noting to the outlet that she saw him again at a birthday party, but opted not to say hi because he was conversing with others.

Prince Harry said in his memoir "Spare" that he found a "box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" in Courteney Cox's refrigerator.

"I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out," Cox said, setting the record straight. 

