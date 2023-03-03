Person roaming in 'Scream' Ghostface costume prompts multiple police calls

Multiple residents in Sonoma, California, got a scare Monday when they spotted a person dressed up as the serial killer Ghostface from the hit "Scream" movie franchise.

The Sonoma Police Department responded to several 911 calls from people who reported they had seen an individual wearing Ghostface's black hood and white mask, lurking around the historic town square of Sonoma Plaza.

The department confirmed the person in the costume was hired to promote the upcoming movie "Scream VI."

"This morning our dispatch center received multiple calls for service regarding an individual standing at 1st St. E/E Napa St. wearing a SCREAM costume. This individual has been contacted and was hired by a company through Paramount to promote the new SCREAM movie. Thank you for everyone’s concern, it’s been addressed," the Sonoma Police Department wrote on its official Facebook page.

Sonoma Police Sgt. Scott McKinnon told The Sonoma Index-Tribune police dispatchers were "completely out of control" with calls about the costumed individual, who stood on the southeast corner of Sonoma Plaza for over an hour.

"This guy’s standing there in a ‘Scream’ costume basically just freaking people out," McKinnon told the outlet. "He wasn't moving. He was just like standing there in the rain on First Street and East Napa."

The "Scream" franchise is set in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California. Many scenes in the first movie, 1996's "Scream," were shot in Sonoma and nearby towns, including Glen Ellen, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Tomales.

Sources close to the production of "Scream VI" told Variety the Ghostface appearances, which have also taken place in other U.S. cities, including New Orleans and St. Louis, are part of the marketing plan for "Scream VI."

A representative for Paramount Pictures did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

However, the official Ghostface account jokingly replied to reports of the sightings on Twitter. The account quote-tweeted a San Francisco Bay Area outlet's story about the Sonoma sighting, writing, "I was just minding my business."

In another quote-tweet, the account wrote "I'm watching you. #ScreamVI" in response to a compilation of Ghostface sightings on webcams in different cities across the U.S.

"Scream VI" stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, who are all reprising their roles from previous "Scream" movies. New cast members include Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett successfully relaunched the "Scream" franchise with 2022's "Scream," and "Scream VI" is a direct sequel to the latest installment.

In June, Neve Campbell, who starred as the franchise's protagonist, Sidney Prescott, in the first five films, announced she would not be returning for "Scream VI" due to a pay dispute.

"Scream VI" will debut in theaters March 10.