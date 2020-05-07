Courteney Cox says 'it's been hard' without boyfriend Johnny McDaid as the couple quarantines apart

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Courteney Cox is missing boyfriend Johnny McDaid as the two quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Friends" alum appeared on an at-home episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday, explaining that the pair is currently apart because the Snow Patrol singer got stuck in Europe before the outbreak reached a global scale.

"He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England first," Cox, 55, told DeGeneres, 62.

COURTENEY COX SAYS HER LONGTIME ‘PARTNER’ JOHNNY MCDAID IS ‘MY ONE’

She continued: "And then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

The star said that aside from spending "a lot of time on FaceTime," she hasn't seen her love "in so long."

"But now it's like, oh my God, I just miss his physical touch, just all of it," she added. "It's been hard. This is the longest time."

According to People magazine, Cox and McDaid, 43, started dating in January 2014, but they called it quits in 2015. They seemingly reconciled in early 2016 and have been together since.

ASHTON KUTCHER, MILA KUNIS REVEAL WHAT THEY’VE LEARNED ABOUT EACH OTHER WHILE IN QUARANTINE

During the interview, Cox also spoke about how rewatching "Friends" -- she's been binging the show while self-isolating, she said -- made her appreciate playing an overweight version of her character.

For those unfamiliar, Cox played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons. Part of Monica’s backstory is that she was overweight in her youth but managed to shed the pounds when she became a chef and learned more about food. However, that meant that, in a handful of flashback episodes, the actress had to don prosthetics to make her look overweight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Thanksgiving episodes are my favorite and the first season, I’ll be honest, I’m only on the first season, but that’s the Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback and I was overweight Monica. I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free," Cox explained.

She added: "I could dance like you and just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it. Those are really good episodes."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report