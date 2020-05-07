Courteney Cox says rewatching 'Friends' made her appreciate playing overweight version of her character

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Courteney Cox is binge-watching “Friends” while self-isolating from the coronavirus and it’s bringing back fond memories of playing the overweight version of her character.

For those unfamiliar, Cox played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons. Part of Monica’s backstory is that she was overweight in her youth but managed to shed the pounds when she became a chef and learned more about food. However, that meant that, in a handful of flashback episodes, the actress had to don prosthetics to make her look overweight.

Speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Thursday, Cox said she found playing overweight Monica very freeing.

“The Thanksgiving episodes are my favorite and the first season, I’ll be honest, I’m only on the first season, but that’s the Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback and I was overweight Monica,” the actress explained to Ellen. “I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance like you and just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it. Those are really good episodes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress explained that she’s seizing the free time she has in quarantine to rewatch her old sitcom after forgetting the great times she had filming it.

“It’s really sad but I didn’t remember it at all,” she explained. “People ask me all the time like, ‘will you do a quiz?’ or “let's play this game to see who knows the characters the most.’ I don’t remember. I remember the people, and I remember specific things that happened but my memory is not great when it comes to fun times. I only remember the pain, I think. So I started watching. I’ve been binging it. It’s really good, turns out.”

“Friends” fans recently got a dash of cold water when it was announced that the COVID-19 pandemic forced HBO Max to postpone its unscripted reunion special with the cast. However, Deadline reports that, although the special is postponed, the cast decided to join Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro’s “All In” campaign to help raise money for those affected by the pandemic. They’re currently offering six tickets to see the taping of the reunion, whenever it actually happens.

“We were supposed to do the show, I think at the beginning of March or the middle of March and now I don’t know when we’re doing it,” Cox explained. “We raised a lot of money so far and you can still apply and you get to have you plus five friends come and watch the show.”

She added: “That’s the third time, that’ll actually be the third time that we’ve all been in the same room in the last 15 years. But it will be a lot more than just us in the same room, we’ll be doing fun stuff and talking and listening.”

Cox concluded by noting that the postponement will give her time to finish the remaining nine seasons of the show.