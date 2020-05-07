Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis reveal what they’ve learned about each other while in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are reveling as quarantine companions in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The longtime couple joined “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Thursday and opened up about adjusting to being holed up with their family, including their two young children – daughter Wyatt, 5, and son Dimitri, 3.

Kunis, 36, admitted that Kutcher, 42, is the real MVP for even putting up with her not just during the sheltering period, but in life for that matter.

"I'm a fast song, to put it nicely. And he's the calming force in my life where every time I veer off," she explained. "Listen, in this pandemic, I've killed us all off and we've all had corona in my mind. I just go to the worst possible place and he's very reliable."

She added that Kutcher’s outgoing and playful personality favors her propensity to feel neurotic about COVID-19 in a way that simply just works for them.

"Here's why I think it works, because I think you find my neurosis fun and funny and nonjudgmental and that's why I think this works," she said, eliciting validation from the “Punk’d” co-creator.

"It's called love. I love you," he quipped.

Plus, while some parents of young children haven’t been having the best go at homeschooling their brood, Kunis painted her husband as a maestro of sort and said that while it’s difficult to “learn” something new about Kutcher “20 years into [their] friendship,” the “Two and a Half Men” star is a wizard at the whiteboard.

"We're homeschooling our kids now. We're piggybacking on what the school's Zoom sessions are doing and extending on that,” the “Bad Moms” actress explained. “And I have learned about myself, I am not a good teacher. I clearly don't have that skill set, but my husband is fantastic at it, so I think that's something I've learned about you – although you've always been good at explaining things, so I guess that's understandable."

Kutcher expounded on the compliment adding, "I'm a focus-on-one-thing-at-a-time type of person. I can only have one drawer open in life. If I'm working, it's the work drawer and that's what's open and that's it and I'm in that drawer.”

He then turned the tables on the “Friends with Benefits” star and described Kunis to be a master multitasker – a skill that certainly comes in handy as a mother.

“Mila can have 12 drawers open at the same time and somehow manage the whole thing,” he said. “I have to go to a closet to get my work done so the kids aren't zooming through, but she can be teaching the kids how to ride a bike, while cooking, while on a producer call at the same time and somehow pull it all off and I don't know how you do that. It's even more amazing than I knew."

He then reflected on the invaluable time he’s been able to spend with his family and thanked those on the front lines fighting the spread of the deadly illness.

"We're really lucky. We talk about this a lot, being in a position in life where we can work from home. We can afford to not have to go to work,” Kutcher said. “We're just really, really lucky and our appreciation for that grows every single day and also our appreciation for the folks who have to continue to go to work during this and like, risking their lives to be on the front lines of this effort.”

He added: “We're just madly appreciative of our circumstances."