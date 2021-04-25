2021 Oscars: Celebrity couples who made their red carpet debuts at the award show

Even with limited attendance, the Academy Awards are the perfect stage for stars to announce their new -- or not-so-new -- relationships.

This year, a trio of couples made their red carpet debuts at the Oscars ahead of Hollywood's biggest ceremony.

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin were among those to put their affection on display earlier in the evening.

The 56-year-old model donned a fitted golden gown paired with a multi-colored purse and dangling earrings. To complete her look, Porizokva donned a bright red lip and wore her blonde hair in curls.

OSCARS 2021 PRESENTER REGINA KING ANNOUNCES AWARDS AS 'MASKLESS' MOVIE, REFERENCES DEREK CHAUVIN CONVICTION

Her beau, 59, went with a dark blue tuxedo with a bow tie. The pair cuddled up on the red carpet with smiles on their faces.

According to Page Six, the model and award-winning screenwriter started dating a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Halle Berry confirmed her relationship to Van Hunt quite a while ago, but the pair hadn't been seen on a red carpet together until tonight.

HALLE BERRY HITS OSCARS RED CARPET WITH NEW HAIRSTYLE, MAKES DEBUT WITH BOYFRIEND VAN HUNT

Berry, 54, wore a flowing purple gown and sported a short bob haircut.

For his part, Hunt, 51, donned a dark-colored suit with silver decals.

Their relationship was confirmed by Berry in September 2020 when she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with her musician boyfriend's name on it.

"Now ya know..." she captioned the post.

THE OSCARS SEES AARON SORKIN, PAULINA PORIZKOVA MAKE DEBUT AS A COUPLE

Riz Ahmed, one of this year's acting nominees, also made his red carpet debut with his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza. Ahmed, 38, revealed that he was married earlier this year, but didn't offer up any further details about his bride for several days.

For their red carpet debut, the "Sound of Metal" star went for a very simple look, wearing a dark suit and black t-shirt.

Mirza, author of "A Place for Us," wore a light blue gown with dark red, floral shoes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In January, Ahmed said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that it wasn't his intention to keep his wedding a secret, but that he was wary of "oversharing" on social media, according to Page Six.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Obviously, kept [the wedding] super intimate, and socially distanced. There was just like, hardly anyone there really," he said at the time. "We did it in a backyard, which is nice in lots of ways. And I think the nicest thing about it was you didn’t have 500 aunties hanging around you, pinching your cheeks. No disrespect to the aunties."