Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Country

Country star Chris Janson sees ‘eye to eye’ with Trump supporter Kid Rock

The 'Stay Rowdy' singer is currently on tour

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Country star Chris Janson on seeing 'eye to eye' with Trump supporter Kid Rock Video

Country star Chris Janson on seeing 'eye to eye' with Trump supporter Kid Rock

"Stay Rowdy" singer Chris Janson tells Fox News Digital that he stands by Kid Rock’s support for President Donald Trump. The singer added that he's a conservative saying, "I love everything that America is and stands for."

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Chris Janson is standing by his fellow country star Kid Rock and his support for President Donald Trump. 

The "Stay Rowdy" singer told Fox News Digital that Kid Rock is one of his "oldest buddies," as they both saw "eye to eye" on politics and music from the "get go."

"I just love Kid Rock, personally. He's just an old friend of mine," Janson said. "Yes, he is a very vocal Trump supporter and I'm a conservative. I love this country. I love our flag. I love our troops, I love patriotism, I love everything that America is and stands for."

KID ROCK BELIEVES TRUMP HAS GAINED CELEBRITY SUPPORT BECAUSE STARS ‘FEEL IT’S SAFE’ NOW

chris janson, president trump, kid rock

Chris Janson spoke with Fox News Digital about his friendship with Kid Rock and how he stands by his support for President Donald Trump. (John Lamparski/Getty Images/Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

He added that it’s a viewpoint that initially aligned him with Kid Rock.

"That was some of the basis of us being friends… when you see eye to eye with somebody right from the get-go on… majority of things, especially politically speaking or musically speaking… it just works. It's a good relationship."

Chris Janson with flag background

"Buy Me a Boat" singer Chris Janson shares how he refuses to pay attention to any political blowback. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Janson is currently on tour and has scheduled performances until August in major U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, Las Vegas and Arcadia, with plans to announce additional tour dates soon. 

The country star is also gearing up to join Kid Rock on his tour in March and April. 

The "Good Vibes" crooner called their upcoming performance "a big party for America."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

WATCH: COUNTRY STAR CHRIS JANSON ON SEEING ‘EYE TO EYE’ WITH TRUMP SUPPORTER KID ROCK

Country star Chris Janson on seeing 'eye to eye' with Trump supporter Kid Rock Video

His comments come after Kid Rock appeared on Fox’s "Jesse Waters Primetime" and told Democrats to "shut up, sit there and learn something" ahead of Trump’s address on March 4. 

Kid Rock has previously spoken out about the shift in energy he's felt in the nation's capital and Hollywood since Trump secured the Oval Office in November.

Kid Rock in a black leather jacket and hat sing passionately on stage at the RNC

Kid Rock performs on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP INAUGURATION: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KID ROCK, JASON ALDEAN LEAD MUSICAL LINEUP

"It feels like the rebirth of our nation," the musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, told "Fox & Friends" in January.

"There's just this overwhelming sense… you've heard it a million times, that America's back," the "Born Free" singer explained.

President Trump in a blue suit and red tie points at Elon Musk in a leather jacket and Kid Rock in a leather jacket and hat at the UFC fight in NYC

Kid Rock has spoken out about the shift in energy he's felt in the nation's capital and Hollywood since Trump secured the Oval Office in November. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Janson may not always be in the political spotlight like his longtime friend Kid Rock, but when it comes to his love for America, he’s clear about where he stands. The country star believes that patriotism should be a unifying force, not a point of division. 

When Fox News Digital asked if Janson, as a conservative, had received any blowback for being vocal about his political beliefs, he laughed and replied, "No, because I'm not really political."

"I don't like politics. As a matter of fact, I don't. I never have been a political person whatsoever." 

Chris Janson on stage

Janson said he's never been "a political person whatsoever." (Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Janson noted if he does receive backlash for his political views, he doesn’t "really pay attention to it."

"You're always going to have haters, but I tend to find that I have more people that love me, and I love them just the same. And I choose to go where I'm celebrated."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Janson, who performed at the Republican National Convention, said it’s not about choosing sides – it’s about standing firm in his personal values.

"I just stand for the things that I stand for. I just love my country. I don't think there's anything political about that," Janson said.

Chris Janson with guitar

When Janson’s not performing on stage, he enjoys hunting and fishing and is involved in conservation in Florida. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

"I don't think there should be any kind of argument for anybody who loves their country, whether they're Republican, Democrat, moderate, in the middle. It doesn't really matter to me," he stated firmly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm the most conservative guy you've ever met… I like the normal moralistic values of America, God, family, country. That's who I am. I have a lot of friends who live that way and then live a little bit on the other side of the aisle, too, and I'm totally cool with it. That's why this country is great, because we were all put here to be equal and try to be as best of friends we can."

Janson, a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, has become good friends with other Hollywood celebrities, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

WATCH: CHRIS JANSON ON HOW HE AND DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON BECAME ‘FAST FRIENDS’ 

Chris Janson on how he and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson became ‘fast friends’ Video

The country star shared that the two became friends when he ran into the "Black Adam" actor after lunch in Los Angeles, and they started to talk.

"We found a mutual love and admiration for old songs… traditional country… we became fast friends," Janson told Fox News Digital. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"Fast forward, he was in a music video with me this past year, and… we've just become buddies. It's the weirdest and wildest, coolest friendship relationship I've ever probably had… Great guy."

Janson added there could be a potential music duo between the country star and "Moana" actor in the near future.

chris janson family

The "Buy Me a Boat" singer and his wife Kelly Lynn have four kids. (Chris Janson/Instagram)

The "Buy Me a Boat" singer has four kids. Janson and his wife Kelly Lynn, who is also his manager, welcomed two children together – daughter Georgia and son Jesse. Lynn also has two adult children from her previous marriage, and Janson considers them his own children.

WATCH: COUNTRY STAR CHRIS JANSON ‘FINDS GOD’ THROUGH THE GREAT OUTDOORS

Country star Chris Janson ‘finds God’ through the great outdoors Video

When Janson’s not performing on stage, he enjoys the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He is also involved in conservation in Florida. 

"I find a lot of happiness and peace in it," Janson told Fox News Digital. "A lot of people find God in certain places. I happened to find Him in those moments… if it was not in my life, I don't know that I would be the kind of man that I am today."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I'm just a straightforward, straight-shootin’ country guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. I say exactly what I think and mean what I say. I love my wife, I love my kids… I love hunting and fishing… I love everything that goes along with it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending