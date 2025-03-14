Country star Chris Janson sees ‘eye to eye’ with Trump supporter Kid Rock

Chris Janson is standing by his fellow country star Kid Rock and his support for President Donald Trump.

The "Stay Rowdy" singer told Fox News Digital that Kid Rock is one of his "oldest buddies," as they both saw "eye to eye" on politics and music from the "get go."

"I just love Kid Rock, personally. He's just an old friend of mine," Janson said. "Yes, he is a very vocal Trump supporter and I'm a conservative. I love this country. I love our flag. I love our troops, I love patriotism, I love everything that America is and stands for."

KID ROCK BELIEVES TRUMP HAS GAINED CELEBRITY SUPPORT BECAUSE STARS 'FEEL IT'S SAFE' NOW

He added that it’s a viewpoint that initially aligned him with Kid Rock.

"That was some of the basis of us being friends… when you see eye to eye with somebody right from the get-go on… majority of things, especially politically speaking or musically speaking… it just works. It's a good relationship."

Janson is currently on tour and has scheduled performances until August in major U.S. cities, including Minneapolis, Las Vegas and Arcadia, with plans to announce additional tour dates soon.

The country star is also gearing up to join Kid Rock on his tour in March and April.

The "Good Vibes" crooner called their upcoming performance "a big party for America."

WATCH: COUNTRY STAR CHRIS JANSON ON SEEING 'EYE TO EYE' WITH TRUMP SUPPORTER KID ROCK

His comments come after Kid Rock appeared on Fox’s "Jesse Waters Primetime" and told Democrats to "shut up, sit there and learn something" ahead of Trump’s address on March 4.

Kid Rock has previously spoken out about the shift in energy he's felt in the nation's capital and Hollywood since Trump secured the Oval Office in November.

TRUMP INAUGURATION: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KID ROCK, JASON ALDEAN LEAD MUSICAL LINEUP

"It feels like the rebirth of our nation," the musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, told "Fox & Friends" in January.

"There's just this overwhelming sense… you've heard it a million times, that America's back," the "Born Free" singer explained.

Janson may not always be in the political spotlight like his longtime friend Kid Rock, but when it comes to his love for America, he’s clear about where he stands. The country star believes that patriotism should be a unifying force, not a point of division.

When Fox News Digital asked if Janson, as a conservative, had received any blowback for being vocal about his political beliefs, he laughed and replied, "No, because I'm not really political."

"I don't like politics. As a matter of fact, I don't. I never have been a political person whatsoever."

Janson noted if he does receive backlash for his political views, he doesn’t "really pay attention to it."

"You're always going to have haters, but I tend to find that I have more people that love me, and I love them just the same. And I choose to go where I'm celebrated."

Janson, who performed at the Republican National Convention, said it’s not about choosing sides – it’s about standing firm in his personal values.

"I just stand for the things that I stand for. I just love my country. I don't think there's anything political about that," Janson said.

"I don't think there should be any kind of argument for anybody who loves their country, whether they're Republican, Democrat, moderate, in the middle. It doesn't really matter to me," he stated firmly.

"I'm the most conservative guy you've ever met… I like the normal moralistic values of America, God, family, country. That's who I am. I have a lot of friends who live that way and then live a little bit on the other side of the aisle, too, and I'm totally cool with it. That's why this country is great, because we were all put here to be equal and try to be as best of friends we can."

Janson, a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, has become good friends with other Hollywood celebrities, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

WATCH: CHRIS JANSON ON HOW HE AND DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON BECAME 'FAST FRIENDS'

The country star shared that the two became friends when he ran into the "Black Adam" actor after lunch in Los Angeles, and they started to talk.

"We found a mutual love and admiration for old songs… traditional country… we became fast friends," Janson told Fox News Digital.

"Fast forward, he was in a music video with me this past year, and… we've just become buddies. It's the weirdest and wildest, coolest friendship relationship I've ever probably had… Great guy."

Janson added there could be a potential music duo between the country star and "Moana" actor in the near future.

The "Buy Me a Boat" singer has four kids. Janson and his wife Kelly Lynn, who is also his manager, welcomed two children together – daughter Georgia and son Jesse. Lynn also has two adult children from her previous marriage, and Janson considers them his own children.

WATCH: COUNTRY STAR CHRIS JANSON 'FINDS GOD' THROUGH THE GREAT OUTDOORS

When Janson’s not performing on stage, he enjoys the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He is also involved in conservation in Florida.

"I find a lot of happiness and peace in it," Janson told Fox News Digital. "A lot of people find God in certain places. I happened to find Him in those moments… if it was not in my life, I don't know that I would be the kind of man that I am today."

"I'm just a straightforward, straight-shootin’ country guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. I say exactly what I think and mean what I say. I love my wife, I love my kids… I love hunting and fishing… I love everything that goes along with it."