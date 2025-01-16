Trump inauguration: Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean lead musical lineup

President-elect Trump's inauguration events are gearing up to be filled with a number of celebrity performers.

Many of country music's biggest stars are preparing to take the stage for a number of events taking place throughout the weekend and on Monday, the day of Trump's inauguration.

Here is a list of celebrities performing at various inaugural gatherings.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD JOINED BY VILLAGE PEOPLE, LEE GREENWOOD AT TRUMP INAUGURATION EVENTS

Jason Aldean

Country music star Jason Aldean is confirmed to be taking the stage at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on the evening of Monday, following the swearing-in ceremony and other events.

It is unclear what song the musician will perform, but it is no surprise he agreed to sing at the event, as he was an outspoken supporter of Trump throughout his campaign and following his win.

"Over the past several years we have taken a lot of heat from the entertainment industry and the media for our support of @realdonaldtrump," Aldean wrote on Instagram on Election Day. "As a father and an American citizen, I want to see our country get back to its values and principles that made us great to begin with."

Carrie Underwood

It was announced earlier this week that "American Idol" winner and country music superstar Carrie Underwood will sing "America the Beautiful" at the swearing-in ceremony during the inauguration.

She will take the stage after Vice President-elect JD Vance takes his Oath of Office and before Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM 'AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL' AT TRUMP INAUGURATION

Village People

The popular '70s disco group Village People is set to perform at multiple events throughout the inauguration weekend, including the Make America Great Again Victory Rally on Sunday and the Liberty Inaugural Ball on Monday.

"We know this won't make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," a statement posted to both original member Victor Willis and the group's official pages reads.

"Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost," the statement continued. "Therefore, we believe it's now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."

The group's 1978 hit song "Y.M.C.A." was played at many of Trump's campaign rallies.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock is set to take the stage at the Make America Great Again Victory Rally ahead of the inauguration on Monday.

It should come as no surprise that the singer agreed to appear at inauguration events, as he performed at the Republican National Convention in July. He also headlined the touring festival Rock the Country with Aldean, which aimed to celebrate conservative politics in country music.

Following the announcement that he would take the stage at the rally, Kid Rock took to Instagram to make an announcement, in which he called for "unity."

"The announcement is that I'm going to play seven arena shows in the Midwest this March and April," he said in the video. "After so many years of taking s--- and being s--- on by the powers that be, the left-wing media, I think a celebration with the fans isn't only in order, it's overdue."

"I still believe that now is not the time to gloat, it's definitely time to try and unite this country ," he continued. "It's definitely time to celebrate with some other like-minded, common sense, hard-working patriots who unapologetically love this country. Come one, come all."

KID ROCK WANTS TO 'UNITE THE COUNTRY,' SHARES PLANS TO CELEBRATE WITH 'LIKE-MINDED,' 'HARD-WORKING PATRIOTS'

Christopher Macchio

Opera singer Christopher Macchio will sing the National Anthem during the swearing-in ceremony. He will perform the song alongside the U.S. Marine Corps band orchestra and choir.

Macchio has maintained his loyalty to Trump, performing songs such as "Ave Maria," "Nessun Dorma" and "Hallelujah" at rallies. In a video posted to Instagram, Macchio called himself "so privileged to be a part of his circle, his family, and the entire Trump organization."

Billy Ray Cyrus

Country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus is set to appear on Sunday during the Make America Great Again Rally, although it is unclear what song he will be performing.

"I stand here with former U.S. President Donald J. Trump as a proud AMERICAN. Mr. Trump is the 6th U.S. President I’ve met and I felt like Mr. Corey Comperatore was right there with us," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Trump, which he posted on Facebook, along with the quote, "'Some stood through for the red, white and blue And some had to fall. Some Gave All.'"

BILLY RAY CYRUS PERFORMS AT FUNERAL FOR TRUMP SHOOTING VICTIM COREY COMPERATORE

Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood is expected to take the stage at two different events during the inauguration weekend. First he will perform at the Make America Great Again Rally on Sunday, and then again at the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, where he will sing "God Bless the USA."

Greenwood appeared several times at Trump's rallies during his campaign, including the Republican National Convention over the summer. He also sang at the first inauguration of Trump in 2017.

"The pageantry is wonderful. I’m excited about all of that," Greenwood told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "I’m excited to sing yet again for President of the United States and particularly my friend Donald J. Trump."

Gavin DeGraw

Gavin DeGraw has been confirmed to be performing at the Starlight Ball on Monday evening, following the swearing-in ceremony and various other events. It is unclear what song he will sing.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Parker McCollum

Country music singer Parker McCollum is set to take the stage at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday evening, although it is unclear what he will be performing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts is set to appear at the Commander-in-Chief Ball on Monday evening, although it is unclear what song the country group will be performing.