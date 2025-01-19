Kid Rock believes Trump has gained celebrity support because stars ‘feel it’s safe’ now

Kid Rock got the party going at President-elect Trump's MAGA Victory Rally on Sunday afternoon, performing "Sweet Home Alabama" to kick-start his set at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Followed by a performance of his pointed 2022 song, "We The People," which includes lyrics like "We all bleed red, brother, listen to me/It's time for love and unity," the rocker left the stage to fans chanting "U-S-A."

Ahead of the performance, the singer stopped by "Fox & Friends Weekend" to speak about the palpable shift in energy he's felt in the nation's capital and Hollywood.

TRUMP INAUGURATION: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KID ROCK, JASON ALDEAN LEAD MUSICAL LINEUP

"It feels like the rebirth of our nation," the musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, told hosts Lawrence Jones, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade. "Felt like that at the UFC fight after the election, everybody was together, you know, walking to the ring," he said of the championship fight that featured Trump supporters like Elon Musk and Dana White, as well as the rocker, to New York City.

"There's just this overwhelming sense … you've heard it a million times, that America's back," the "Born Free" singer explained.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kid Rock also spoke about how, since Trump had secured the Oval Office in November, Hollywood has seemed to embrace him as the nation's leader, less reluctant to voice their support.

"Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years," he joked. "I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said. Better to have them on board than not," he added.

Carrie Underwood, known to be removed from the political scene, stunned some when it was announced last week that she'd be performing "America The Beautiful" at Trump's inauguration: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement.

Jason Aldean, a longtime Trump supporter, was also tapped to play at the Liberty Ball, as well as rapper Nelly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Actors Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight were made "special ambassadors" to the "great, but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," by Trump last week, all of whom have had either favorable things to say publicly about Trump or have been supporters. Voight was also in attendance at Sunday's rally.

"There's a whole change in the air, there's a whole shift in everything," Kid Rock continued.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

"[People] saw what he did the first time. And when you really look at the facts and the numbers and how great it was, and it's only going to be better from there. The feeling's everywhere," he said. "Especially if you're on our side – it's through the roof. But I think people, all reasonable people, I feel, you know, are understanding, just if we would have got a reasonable Democrat."

"Like, it's OK … we think differently on a lot of things, but if you're a reasonable person, and I really got to stress ‘reasonable,’ because Lord knows there are some fruitcakes out there."

WATCH: KID ROCK: THERE'S A ‘WHOLE CHANGE IN THE AIR’ AHEAD OF TRUMP INAUGURATION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP