Kid Rock believes Trump has gained celebrity support because stars ‘feel it’s safe’ now

Longtime Donald Trump supporter Kid Rock performs at Capital One Arena ahead of inauguration Monday

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
Kid Rock: There is a ‘whole change in the air’ ahead of Trump inauguration

Music legend Kid Rock discusses his upcoming performance at President-elect Trump’s inauguration on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Kid Rock got the party going at President-elect Trump's MAGA Victory Rally on Sunday afternoon, performing "Sweet Home Alabama" to kick-start his set at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Followed by a performance of his pointed 2022 song, "We The People," which includes lyrics like "We all bleed red, brother, listen to me/It's time for love and unity," the rocker left the stage to fans chanting "U-S-A." 

Ahead of the performance, the singer stopped by "Fox & Friends Weekend" to speak about the palpable shift in energy he's felt in the nation's capital and Hollywood. 

TRUMP INAUGURATION: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KID ROCK, JASON ALDEAN LEAD MUSICAL LINEUP

Kid Rock in a black tank top and a red 'Make America Great Again' hat plays with the music board on stage at the MAGA Victory Rally

Kid Rock performed a slew of his hit songs at Donald Trump's MAGA Victory Rally on Sunday afternoon at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"It feels like the rebirth of our nation," the musician, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, told hosts Lawrence Jones, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade. "Felt like that at the UFC fight after the election, everybody was together, you know, walking to the ring," he said of the championship fight that featured Trump supporters like Elon Musk and Dana White, as well as the rocker, to New York City.

"There's just this overwhelming sense … you've heard it a million times, that America's back," the "Born Free" singer explained. 

President Trump in a blue suit and red tie points at Elon Musk in a leather jacket and Kid Rock in a leather jacket and hat at the UFC fight in NYC

Donald Trump talks with Elon Musk and Kid Rock at the UFC championship fight in New York City on Nov. 16, 2024, days after he won the presidential election. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Kid Rock also spoke about how, since Trump had secured the Oval Office in November, Hollywood has seemed to embrace him as the nation's leader, less reluctant to voice their support.

"Now they feel it's safe to go in the water after dipping their toe in it for four to eight years," he joked. "I mean, welcome to the party, like I've said. Better to have them on board than not," he added. 

Carrie Underwood, known to be removed from the political scene, stunned some when it was announced last week that she'd be performing "America The Beautiful" at Trump's inauguration: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," the country superstar said in a statement.

Jason Aldean, a longtime Trump supporter, was also tapped to play at the Liberty Ball, as well as rapper Nelly.

Sylvester Stallone in a black classic tuxedo looks serious as he looks directly at the camera on the carpet split Mel Gibson smiles in a blue suit and black shirt on the carpet split Jon Voight in a dark navy suit with a blue tie with American flags on it smiles on the carpet outstretching his hand

Donald Trump named actors Sylvester Stallone, left, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as his "special ambassadors" to Hollywood. (Getty Images)

Actors Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight were made "special ambassadors" to the "great, but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," by Trump last week, all of whom have had either favorable things to say publicly about Trump or have been supporters. Voight was also in attendance at Sunday's rally.

"There's a whole change in the air, there's a whole shift in everything," Kid Rock continued.

"[People] saw what he did the first time. And when you really look at the facts and the numbers and how great it was, and it's only going to be better from there. The feeling's everywhere," he said. "Especially if you're on our side – it's through the roof. But I think people, all reasonable people, I feel, you know, are understanding, just if we would have got a reasonable Democrat."

Kid Rock in a black leather jacket and hat sing passionately on stage at the RNC

Kid Rock, a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, is shown performing at the Republican National Convention in July. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Like, it's OK … we think differently on a lot of things, but if you're a reasonable person, and I really got to stress ‘reasonable,’ because Lord knows there are some fruitcakes out there."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

