Country singer Mark Chesnutt has 'new heart' after undergoing emergency surgery, cancelling upcoming shows

Mark Chesnutt is getting a fresh start after undergoing emergency heart surgery this month.

On Tuesday, the "Brother Jukebox" singer shared a health update on social media and thanked his followers for their unwavering support.

"Well folks, doc says I got a new heart!," the caption read. "I’m recovering comfortably at home with my family. Today we sat on the porch just soaking in the sun and that beautiful Texas weather. But I can’t wait to get back to pickin’ and singin’ with all my favorite fans! Thank you for all the well-wishes and prayers. They have helped and meant the world to me in my time of need. I appreciate you all so very much. See yuh soon!"

COUNTRY SINGER MARK CHESNUTT UNDERGOES EMERGENCY HEART SURGERY, CANCELS UPCOMING SHOW DATES AS HE RECOVERS

It is unclear whether Chesnutt had a heart transplant. A representative for the country singer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Last week, the 60-year-old country music star was hospitalized before undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery, according to an Instagram post shared by his team.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," the post read.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."

In the same caption, Chesnutt offered his own words and expressed his gratitude.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancelation of my upcoming shows," he wrote. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to his Instagram account, the "Almost Goodbye" singer had been performing in various cities and was scheduled to tour throughout the summer.

Chesnutt was admitted to a hospital in November 2023 to undergo a medical evaluation, according to a post on his social media accounts. However, the details of the evaluation are unclear.