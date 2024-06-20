Country singer Mark Chesnutt undergoes emergency heart surgery, cancels upcoming show dates as he recovers

Mark Chesnutt is recovering from emergency heart surgery.

On Sunday, the 60-year-old country music star was hospitalized before undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery, according to an Instagram post shared by his team on Wednesday.

"Mark Chesnutt, one of the most signatured country music voices of the 90s and a honky tonk mainstay for more than three decades, experienced a heart health issue over the weekend that hospitalized him Sunday evening, June 16; Mark underwent emergency quadruple bypass surgery," the post read.

COUNTRY STAR CARLY PEARCE DIAGNOSED WITH HEART CONDITION: 'TAKE CARE OF YOUR BODY'

"The recuperation time will make it necessary to cancel show dates. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time of recovery."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

In the same caption, Chesnutt offered his own words and expressed his gratitude.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancelation of my upcoming shows," he wrote. "I send my love and gratitude to my family and friends, the band and fans for your understanding, prayers and support, and look forward to seeing you all again soon at a honky tonk near you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to his Instagram account, the "Brother Jukebox" singer had been performing in various cities and was scheduled to tour throughout the summer.

A representative for Chesnutt did not immediately respond when contacted by Fox News Digital for comment.

Chesnutt was admitted to a hospital in November 2023 to undergo a medical evaluation, according to a post on his social media accounts. However, the details of the evaluation are unclear.

Chesnutt's news came shortly after fellow country music star Carly Pearce revealed her own heart condition.

The "We Don't Fight Anymore" singer shared an update on her recent health concerns in a social media clip, and she told fans that things have taken a more serious turn as of late.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Hey ya'll I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," Pearce said on Instagram in May. "You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue. "

Pericarditis is swelling and irritation of the thin tissue surrounding the heart, according to the Mayo Clinic. The tissue is called the pericardium. Pericarditis often causes sharp chest pain.

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist and I still want to be out on the road; it's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I am healing to alter my shows a little bit," she said. "So, if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now and that doesn't mean that I'm not gonna be completely fine, it just means right now I've gotta really take this seriously," Pearce said.

"So, I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it and just know that if it's trying to tell you something, it's going to tell you," she added.